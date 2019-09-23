9.07 am

Fireworks in equity markets likely to continue

Friday’s fireworks in equity markets, which saw the Sensex and Nifty rise by 5.32 per cent in a single trading session, are likely to continue in the coming week, too.

Data shows that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) still hold around 64,000 contracts of net short positions in the futures segment on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The same was around 1.2 lakh contracts last week. A huge amount of short positions simply mean that markets could rally as funds cover their positions. FPIs could step on the gas pedal to cover their short positions on account of monthly derivative expiry on Thursday.

9.05 am

The Sensex and Nifty can extend their rally

The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the past week on a weak note and continued to decline. But the indices did a volte-face and zoomed more than 5 per cent on Friday, triggered by the Finance Minister’s announcement of a sharp cut in corporate tax rate and the roll-back of the increase in surcharge on capital gains from the sale of listed shares.

The Nifty Auto and the Nifty Bank indices were the top gainers on Friday's session, rallying 9.9 per cent and 8.3 per cent, respectively. Investor focus will now shift to the upcoming RBI policy meeting scheduled for early October.