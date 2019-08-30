Aug. 30 | 9.32 am

Premier Explosives: Will it move on licence?

Premier Explosives on Thursday said it has received licence from the Chief Controller of Explosives, Nagpur, for manufacture of solid propellant at its Katepally factory, near Hyderabad.

The licence will enable the company to manufacture solid propellants of larger size at its greenfield project, it further said. Shareholders of Premier Explosives will closely monitor the development.

The company had reported a profit of ₹11.73 crore on revenues of ₹240.93 crore for FY19.

YES Bank: All eyes on fund-raising plans

The board of directors of YES Bank will meet on August 30 to approve a proposal for further fund-raising. The bank may consider various options, including preferential issue and/ or qualified institutional placement/GDR/ADR.

The private sector lender had raised ₹1,930 crore through a QIP earlier this month. Marketmen expect the bank to raise another $1 billion, sometime during the current quarter. Shareholders would closely monitor the fund-raising exercise.

HDFC AMC records lifetime high; buy in dips

HDFC AMC made a new lifetime high as it zoomed past its previous high of Rs 2,370 and closed at Rs 2,392 on Tuesday. The stock continued to rally on Wednesday and has recorded a new high of Rs 2,478.8. With this upmove, the stock has broken out of the Rs 2,050 and Rs 2,330 range, implying an upcoming bullish trend.

After declining to Rs 1,305 at the beginning of the year, the stock reversed its trend and rallied strongly until July. Subsequently, after losing momentum and trading in a sideways trend for a month, the stock has once again turned bullish. The breakout of the upper band of the consolidation range has opened the door for further upside.

On Monday, the stock closed above its 20-day moving average, bouncing-off from a trendline support in the daily time frame. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays comfortably above 50, indicating a bullish bias. Hence, one can buy the stock on dips and hold until it breaks below Rs 2,200. Short-term potential targets are Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,610.

Supports: 2,330 and 2,220

Resistances: 2,570 and 2,610

Today's Pick - Take Solutions (₹118): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can consider buying the stock of Take Solutions at current levels.

Following a short-term downtrend in the months of June and July this year, the stock found support at ₹95 in early August. Subsequently, the stock reversed direction triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index and price rate of change indicators. Since then, the stock has been in a nascent uptrend.

Day Trading Guide for August 30, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2227 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2215 2200 2242 2255 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,242 levels

₹806 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 800 794 813 820 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹800 levels

₹241 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 239 236 244 247 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC declines below ₹239 levels

₹123 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 120 117 126 129 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹120 levels

₹1242 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1227 1213 1257 1275 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,227 levels

₹274 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 270 265 279 285 As long as the stock trades below ₹279, the near-term stance is bearish. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss

₹2233 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2210 2190 2250 2270 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,250 levels

10944 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10900 10850 11000 11050 A strong rally above 11,000 levels will be a positive cue for initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Asian shares rise on conciliatory trade tone but mood cautious

Asian shares rose on Friday as China struck a hopeful tone on trade with the United States (US) but continued fears about a global growth slowdown, or even a recession, capped sharp rallies.

Investors were focused on a string of economic releases due over the weekend including China's official manufacturing survey which would provide a good gauge of the real impact from the US-China trade war.

The markets ended the August derivative series on a weak note as both Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty indices declined further. The volatile Nifty 50 index slipped below the 11,000-mark to close the August settlement at 10,948.3.

With the government's stimulus measures failing to lift sentiment, rollover of Nifty 50 stood at 55.22 per cent, which is the lowest since June 2013, when the rollover stood at around 50 per cent. The three-month average rollover is 72 per cent.