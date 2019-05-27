Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

4.10 pm

Closing bell

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed at another record highs as investors continued to cheer the decisive mandate for the Narendra Modi’s BJP in the national election.

After rallying nearly 400 points, the 30-share index ended 248.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,683.29, its all-time closing high. The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,821.94 and a low of 39,353.16.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 80.65 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,924.75 -- a closing peak for the index. During the day, the bourse hit a high of 11,957.15 and a low of 11,812.40.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.78 per cent; followed by Yes Bank, NTPC, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Vedanta, HUL, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HCL, TCS and ITC, gaining up to 3.79 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma and Infosys ended in the red, shedding up to 2.37 per cent.

The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks, ending up to 1.77 per cent higher.

According to experts, the market is witnessing a board-based rally expecting better outlook for the economy in the next one to two quarters, experts said.

Domestic and foreign investors have been euphoric ever since Modi-led NDA registered a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 2,026.33 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 195.35 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 69.59 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 67.50 per barrel, higher by 0.04 per cent.

Globally, bourses in Asia ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early deals.

3.55 pm

Narayana Hrudayalaya hits upper circuit

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd rise by 20 per cent daily limit to ₹238.85. Medical and health service provider posts a five-fold jump in March-quarter consolidated profit. Total revenue rises 15 per cent.

The stock of Nayarana Hrudayalaya was trading higher by 13.73 per cent at ₹227.45.

3.40 pm

What's on agenda for power sector?

The next round of power distribution, coal supply and thermal power generation reforms should be high on the agenda of the second tenure of the Modi government. The Ministry of Power had put its faith in the second leg of power distribution company (Discom) reforms under the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojna (UDAY) 2.0. It is expected that these will plug the gaps that are left from UDAY-1. Click here to read what's in store for the power sector?

The power stocks index was trading higher by 2.89 per cent in the BSE index Sensex.

3.25 pm

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for antiplatelet drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for antiplatelet agents Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules.

The approved product is a generic version of Aggrenox capsules of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Aspirin and extended-release Dipyridamole capsules in the strength of 25 mg/200 mg, the company said in a BSE filing. Read the full article here

3.10 pm

HCL Technologies: Well-guided

As a top-tier IT service player that has consistently grown faster than the industry and, yet available at a reasonable valuation, HCL Technologies is an attractive bet for long-term investors.

Despite growing consistently at double-digits in dollar terms — it displaced Wipro to become the third-largest IT player in India in FY19 — over the past several years, the stock is at a discount to peers in the space.

HCL Tech now trades at a trailing 12-month price-earnings multiple of 14 times, which is below that of most of its peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro (16-25 times). This discount makes it a solid proposition for investors with a two-year horizon. READ FULL REPORT HERE

2.55 pm

Adani Gas Q4 standalone net up 90%

The City Gas Distribution (CGD) entity of the Adani Group, Adani Gas Limited (AGL) on Monday reported a sharp jump in the standalone net profit at ₹76 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, up by 90 per cent from ₹40 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Company's total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹506 crore, up from ₹494 crore in the same quarter last year.

At its meeting held on Monday, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2018-19. READ MORE

2.40 pm

Monsoon resumes journey in Bay after week-long break

The monsoon has managed to break out of a week-long gridlock after a timely onset in the extreme South-East Bay of Bengal, and is now expected to make further progress by this midweek.

Northern limit of the monsoon lies along the central parts of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and is still good distance short from where it should have been in an ideal condition. Read more

2.25 PM

European shares higher on possible Fiat-Renault merger, EU vote in focus

European shares rose on Monday as a possible Fiat Chrysler-Renault merger thrust auto stocks higher, while investors assessed the results of the EU parliament elections where pro-European parties are expected to hold on to two-thirds of seats.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5 per cent by 0715 GMT with most indices inching higher but trading volumes were thin with UK, US markets closed for market holidays.

The auto sector rose 2.5 per cent, outperforming all other sectors, as Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler confirmed it made a “transformative merger” proposal to French peer Renault in a deal which would create the world's third-biggest carmaker and help address some of the weaknesses in both companies.

Read more: European shares higher on possible Fiat-Renault merger

2.10 pm

Nifty Call: Buy with a fixed stop-loss at 11,890 levels

The Sensex and the Nifty started the day on a negative note and immediately entered the positive territory. Both the benchmark indices continued to trend upwards thereafter. Click here to read the full Nifty call report.

1.50 pm

Sensex jumps 255 points

The 30-share BSE index Sensex surged 255.17 points or 0.65 per cent to 39,689.85. The stocks leading the positive pack were Tata Steel, Yes Bank, NTPC, L&T, and HDFC while the laggards were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma.

Sectorally, the power stocks were the biggest gainers followed by capital goods. The telecom and healthcare were in the negative zone.

The 50-share NSE index Nifty was trading higher by 0.64 per cent or 75.70 points at 11,919.80. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Grasim, YES Bank, NTPC and HDFC while the laggards were Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and Reliance.

1.35 pm

Grasim Industries shares rise

Grasim Industries Ltd's shares gain as much as 5.5 per cent to ₹959.8, highest since Oct 2018. The Aditya Birla Group's flagship company reported March-quareter consolidated net profit of ₹1,133 crore ($163.10 mln) on Friday. The stocks of Grasim Industries were trading higher by 4.12 per cent at ₹945.75. More on the stock activity of Grasim Industries, read here

1.20 pm

Market capitalisation

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added ₹1.42 lakh crore in market valuation last week, propelled by a broad rally in the equity markets amid the ruling BJP’s emphatic victory in the general elections. Boosted by the upbeat trading sentiment, the cumulative market valuation of seven of the top-10 companies advanced by ₹ 1,42,468.1 crore. Read more on the market capitalisation of Indian firms here

1.05 pm

Sensex, Nifty trade over 0.71 per cent

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading 268.03 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 39,712.89. The bank scrips were lending support to the index.

The stocks trading in the positive zone were HDFC, HDFC Bank, L&T, Tata Steel, and State Bank of India while the laggards were Reliance, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Auto.

Among the sectoral indices, capital goods and power stocks were the top gainers and the telecom scrips were in the negative zone.

The broader index Nifty was trading higher by 0.76 per cent or 89.90 points at 11,933.90 points. The top gainers were Tata Steel, Grasim, Yes Bank, L&T, and HDFC while the scrips of Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and JSW Steel were leading the negative pack.

12.50 pm

Lupin stocks fall

Drugmaker Lupin Ltd's shares fall as much as 5.7 per cent to ₹720, lowest since March 28. The stock was among top drags on Nifty Pharma index, which is down 0.8 per cent. The stocks of Lupin was trading lower by 2.30 per cent at ₹745.40

US FDA's inspection of the company’s Goa facility concludes with two observations.

Drug maker Lupin on Monday said the US health regulator made two observations after inspection of its Goa plant and cautioned that the facility may be ...

12.35 pm

Crucial week for Jet Airways

It is going to be a crucial week for Jet Airways and its employees as the deadline set by the lenders to find a new owner looms large. State Bank of India had said it would find a new owner for the airline by May 31.

Representatives of Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways — the two bidders in the reckoning — are expected to hold meetings with lenders this week to try and cobble up a deal. Read more on the Jet Airways crisis and bidders here

The stocks of Jet Airways was trading lower by 0.74 per cent at Rs 146.80

12.20 pm

Ashok Leyland

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd fall as much as 4.5 per cent to ₹89.55, in their biggest intraday per cent loss since February 15. The automaker on Friday reported 12.1 per cent fall in March-quarter profit to Rs.653 crore, hurt by an exceptional item of Rs.117.1 million. The total expenses rose 2.6 per cent.

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Friday reported 12.12 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 652.99 crore for March quarter, 2018-19. The ...

The stocks of Ashok Leyland was trading lower by 2.94 per cent at ₹90.90.

12.05 pm

Nifty breaches 11,900 mark

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading higher by 262.90 points or 0.67 per cent at 39,697.62. The stocks of bank and power were lending support to the index.

Top gainers among in index were Tata Steel, YES Bank, NTPC, L&T, and HDFC, while the laggards were Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, and Reliance Industries.

Among the sectoral indices, the stocks of power sector were trading higher by 2.47 per cent followed by capital goods, and utilities. The telecom stocks were trading in negative.

The broader index Nifty was trading higher by 85.25 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,929.35. The stocks trading in the positive zone were Tata Steel, Grasim, YES Bank, NTPC, and Hindalco while the scrips of Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto, and IndusInd bank were in the red.

11.50 am

Investors to shift focus to fundamentals

With the 2019 general elections, India has ushered an era of stable single-party rule. The victory of the BJP and the NDA indicates that 2014 win was not a one-off and that, possibly, the era of coalition politics (1989-2014) has come to an end. Improved sentiment of single-party rule to augur well for FII flows and mutual funds. Click here to read more on the investors' focus post Lok Sabha election results

11.35 am

Forex market

The euro held firm in early trade after pro-European Union parties withstood more fragmentation than before to hold on to two-thirds of seats in the EU parliament elections, limiting gains in nationalist opponents. The common currency traded at $1.1211 in Asian trade, near its highest levels in 1 1/2 weeks, and off a two-year low of $1.11055 touched on Thursday. More on the forex market report here

11.20 am

Shares continue to rally

Shares inched higher, boosted by gains in utility and financial stocks, as cheer over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return for a second term in office continued to buoy investor sentiment.

Modi-led BJP witnessed a landslide victory in the general election results on Thursday and markets have been jubilant over hopes that the prime minister would pursue business-friendly policies. “We have a new government and we are seeing stock specific rally. There will be sectors which are likely to outperform and markets are now waiting for a new policy,” said AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital in Mumbai.

The broader NSE index was up 0.39 per cent or 46.15 points at 11890.25, while the benchmark BSE index was trading 0.51 per cent or 201.46 points higher at 39636.18.

Shares of NTPC Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd were up over 4.5 per cent each, while Power Grid Corporation India was trading nearly 2 per cent higher.

Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro, which started a hostile takeover bid for Bengaluru-based IT firm Mindtree Ltd in March, was among the top five gainers on the NSE index. The company on Friday increased its stake in Mindtree to over 28 per cent.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd rose as much 1.9 per cent to Rs. 1,653. Interglobe is scheduled to post quarterly results later in the day. JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the major losers, both inching nearly 2 per cent lower. - Reuters

11.05 am

Modi returns, what next?

With the election frenzy dying down and the incumbent government winning comfortably, four fund managers share their views on how the various how asset classes will fare during Modi’s second term. Read more how asset classes will fare during Modi 2.0

10.50 am

Sensex trades higher by 154 points

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading higher by 154.63 points or 0.39 per cent at 39,589.35.

The top gainers were HDFC Bank, HDFC, L&T, NTPC, and ITC while the stocks dragging the index down were Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, and Aisan Paints.

Among the sectoral indices, the top gainer was the realty index trading higher by 4.18 per cent, followed by industrials and telecom.

The 50-share NSE index Nifty was trading higher by 39.65 points or 0.33 per cent at 11,883.75. The top gainers were YES Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, Cipla and L&T while the laggards were Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

10.35 am

Commodities market

Oil prices were stable amid ongoing supply cuts by producer club OPEC, although markets remained tense amid concerns the Sino-US trade war could trigger a broad economic slowdown. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.54 per barrel, 9 cents below their last settlement. Read more on the Commodities market report here

10.20 am

Rupee market

The rupee appreciated by 19 paise to 69.34 against the US dollar in opening trade, driven by weakening of the greenback and positive opening in domestic equities. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened at 69.40 against the dollar. More on the local currency market report here

10.05 am

Nifty nears 11,900 points

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in early trade driven by gains in banking stocks amid unabated foreign fund inflow. The 30-share index was trading 226.06 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 39,660.78. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 51.40 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,895.50.

Top Sensex gainers include NTPC, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, SBI, PowerGrid, L&T, M&M, ITC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Axis Bank, Infosys, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank, rising up to 4.53 per cent. While, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Tata Motors, ONGC and Sun Pharma fell up to 1.63 per cent.

In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex shot up 623.33 points, or 1.61 per cent, to end at 39,434.72, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 187.05 points, or 1.60 per cent, to 11,844.10.

The market is witnessing a board-based rally expecting better outlook for the economy in the next one-two quarter, experts said. Domestic and foreign investors have been euphoric ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led BJP to a thumping victory for a second term in office.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 2,026.33 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 195.35 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions. On the currency front, the rupee also appreciated 11 paise to 69.41 against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading flat at 67.46 per barrel. - PTI

9.50 am

Nava Bharat Ventures: Buy

Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Nava Bharat Ventures (₹105.9) at current levels. Ever since recording a multi-year high at ₹184.2 in January 2018, the stock has been in an intermediate-term downtrend. Besides, the stock had surpassed the 21- and 50-day moving averages and hovers well above them. Read our stock recommendation and stock of movement of Nava Bharat Ventures here

9.35 am

Asian markets

Asia stocks hovered near four-month lows amid concerns about US-China tensions while the euro was confined to a narrow range after the weekend's European Parliament elections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was virtually flat. Read the full report of Asian markets here

9.25 am

Stocks in focus

Omaxe entered into an agreement on May 23 with Darshita Landed Property LLP and others for sale of Eden Buildcon Limited (wholly-owned subsidiary) for ₹88.21 crore. Shareholders of Omaxe will closely monitor the development as for the September-December quarter the company had reported a revenue of ₹89.94 crore and net profit of ₹4.09 crore. For FY-17-18, the company had posted a net profit of ₹63.51 crore and revenues of ₹1,267.94 crore.

The board of GAIL (India) will meet to consider the audited financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019. It will also consider recommendations on the final dividend for 2018-19, if any. Besides, the board will also consider a proposal for issuance of bonus shares. Shareholders would keen to know the bonus ratio and the record date. In March 2017 and in March 2018, the PSU major had declared 1:3 bonus.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Senex opened 101.51 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 39,536.23 points. The broader index Nifty opened 12.25 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 11,831.85 points.

9.10 am

Weekly Trading Guide

SBI (₹354.6)

SBI opened with a wide gap-up and surged 11 per cent last week, breaking above the key resistance level of ₹335. A key long-term resistance is at ₹362, which is holding for now. The stock can revisit this hurdle in the near term. A strong break and a decisive close above ₹362 will boost the momentum and take SBI up to ₹390 and ₹395 in the short term. But a pull-back from ₹362 can drag it lower to ₹345 and ₹335. In such a scenario, a sideways move between ₹335 and ₹362 can be seen for some time. As long as the stock remains above ₹335, the bias will be bullish for it to breach ₹362 and rally to ₹390-395. Only a break below ₹335 will turn the outlook to negative. In that case, there is a strong likelihood of the stock filling the gap formed last week. A break below ₹335 can drag it lower to ₹325 and ₹320. A further fall below ₹320 looks less probable as fresh buyers are likely to emerge at lower levels and limit the downside.

ITC (₹290.15)

ITC was volatile last week. It surged about 3 per cent after the outcome of the exit polls. But the stock witnessed a strong sell-off after the election results and gave-off all the gains made during the week. Technically, the resistance at ₹310 is continuing to hold well. A key support is near the current levels at ₹287. A bounce to ₹297 in the near term cannot be ruled out. But ITC has to rise past ₹297 to ease the downside pressure, which looks less probable. The bias on the chart is negative and ITC looks vulnerable to break below ₹287 and decline to ₹280 and ₹275. The region between ₹280 and ₹275 is a strong long-termsupport, which can halt the fall. A decisive bounce from this support zone will signal the beginning of a fresh leg of a long-term uptrend. Such an upward reversal from the ₹280-275 support region will have the potential to take ITC higher to ₹330-₹335 over the long term. As such, a fall to ₹280 or ₹275 will be a good opportunity to buy this stock from a long-term perspective.

Infosys (₹709.45)

Infosys fell 2 per cent last week. The stock has been struggling to rise past the 21-week moving average resistance at ₹727.85 over the last few weeks. This signals lack of strength and increases the possibility of the stock breaking below the crucial support level of ₹700. A break below ₹700 can take it lower to ₹690-688. A bounce from ₹688 can trigger a corrective rally to ₹710 and ₹715. But the upside could be capped. An eventual break below ₹688 will then increase the likelihood of the stock extending its down-move to ₹675 and ₹670. The region around ₹670 is a crucial long-term support for the stock. As such, the price action around this support will need a close watch to get a cue on the next move. A break below ₹670 seems unlikely. This will see the stock tumbling to ₹650-640 or even lower levels over the medium term. On the other hand, an upward reversal from ₹670 will ease the downside pressure. In such a scenario, Infosys can bounce-back to ₹700 and ₹715 levels.

RIL (₹1,336.8)

RIL opened with a wide gap-up and surged 10 per cent intra-week. However, the stock reversed lower from its high of ₹1,392 giving back some of the gains and closed 5.6 per cent higher for the week. The surge above ₹1,300 has now negated the chances of the expected fall to ₹1,200. As long as the stock sustains above ₹1,300, the outlook will be positive to see a rally to ₹1,400 and ₹1,430 in the short term. However, a strong rise past ₹1,430 is needed for RIL to gain fresh momentum and rally to new highs. The targets above ₹1,430 are ₹1,485 and ₹1,500. Inability to breach ₹1,430 can drag the stock lower to ₹1,350 and ₹1,300 levels once again. In such a scenario, RIL can remain range-bound between ₹1,300 and ₹1,430. A breakout on either side of ₹1,300 or ₹1,430 will then determine the next move. The stock will come under pressure if it declines below ₹1,300. In such a scenario it can fall to ₹1,280 and ₹1,250. It will also bring back the bearish outlook for the stock to test ₹1,200.

Tata Steel (₹483.5)

Tata Steel has been range-bounce between ₹455 and ₹495 over the last couple of weeks. The 200-week moving average support at ₹458 has been continuing to hold well. While the stock remains above this support, a corrective rally to ₹500-510 is possible in the near term. But a rally beyond ₹510 is unlikely as the indicators on the chart remains bearish. The 21-day moving average has crossed below the 100-day moving average. This is a negative signal, indicating that the upside could be limited. As such ,Tata Steel is likely to reverse lower from the ₹500-510 resistance region and fall to test the crucial support level of ₹445. A strong break below ₹445 can drag it to ₹425. It will also keep the overall downtrend intact. A further break below ₹425 will then increase the likelihood of the stock tumbling to ₹400 over the medium term. The ₹400 is a crucial support.

The writer is a Chief Research Analyst at Kshitij Consultancy Services

9.00 am

Index Outlook

The Sensex and the Nifty registered new highs last week. Now, the focus has shifted to monsoon, falling crude oil price and the prolonged US trade war. Investors should, however, remain cautious given the weak global markets and derivative expiry of the May contract on Thursday. Read our Index Outlook for the week here