Sensex, Nifty clock fresh closing highs amid choppy trade

4.10 pm

Closing bell

Continuing their record-setting spree for a third day in a row, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty Tuesday hit fresh closing highs on sustained foreign fund inflows coupled with positive domestic cues.

After swinging over 300 points in a highly volatile session, the 30-share BSE index Sensex closed 66.44 points higher at 39,749.73 against the previous close of 39,683.29. The index opened on positive note but soon slipped into red. The IT sector stocks lent support to the index. The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,828.65 and a low of 39,498.65.

The top gainers were Yes Bank, Coal India, Infosys, PowerGrid, and Vedanta while the laggards were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, L&T and Bajaj Finance.

Sectorally, Information technology and TecK stock indices were the biggest gainer while the telecom sector index led the negative zone. The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed up to 0.41 per cent higher.

The broader NSE Nifty inched 4 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher to 11,928.75 -- another closing peak for the index. During the day, the bourse hit a high of 11,958.55 and a low of 11,864.90.

The top gainers were Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Infosys, Coal India and PowerGrid while the major losers were Infratel, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and UltraTech Cement.

A renewed sense of positivity has been dictating domestic bourses ever since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general elections.

Positive cues from other Asian markets and sustained foreign fund inflows too boosted investor sentiment here, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,215.36 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 327.86 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 20 paise to 69.71 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading 0.33 per cent higher at 69 per barrel.

Globally, bourses in Asia ended on a positive note, while those in Europe were trading in the red in their respective early deals.

3.50 pm

Bullion market

Gold regained its glitter with prices surging by Rs 100 to Rs 32,870 per 10 gram in the national capital on fresh buying by jewellers, according to the All India Sarafa Association. Silver also gained Rs 50 to Rs 37,550 a kg on increased offtake by industrial units. Silver ready Tuesday advanced by Rs 50 at Rs 37,550 a kg, while weekly-based delivery declined Rs 72 to Rs 36,426 a kg. Click here to read the bullion market report

3.35 pm

RCap exercises green-shoe option in ongoing OFS

Reliance Capital on Tuesday said it has exercised the “Green-Shoe” option in its ongoing Offer for Sale (OFS) and will sell over 8 per cent of its shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM) via this route aggregating about ₹1,100 crore. The financial service company, in a statement, said its OFS, announced on May 23, 2019 to sell its shareholding in RNAM, received an excellent response from investors. Click here to read more

3.20 pm

Info Edge to acquire Highorbit Careers

Info Edge (India) Ltd, which owns online job portal Naukri, on Tuesday said it will acquire Highorbit Careers - that operates job portals iimjobs.com and hirist.com - for cash consideration of Rs 80.82 crore. Click here to read more on the acquisition deal of Info Edge and Highorbit Careers.

3.05 pm

IndiGo shares rise

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, rallied over 3 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, a day after the company posted a five-fold jump in profit after tax to Rs 589.6 crore for March quarter. On the BSE, the stock opened on a positive note at Rs 1,705 and jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 1,716 over its previous close.

The stocks of IndiGo were trading 0.18 per cent higher at Rs 1,666 at the BSE index Sensex

2.50 pm

Arcelor, Resurgent Power may jointly buy Essar Power plant

ArcelorMittal is exploring a joint offer with Resurgent Power Ventures Pte to buy an Essar Power generation plant, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The companies have held preliminary talks on a potential joint bid for the 1,200-megawatt power plant in Madhya Pradesh, sources said. More on the joint bidding by ArcelorMittal and Resurgent Power to buy Essar Power plant in Madhya Pradesh, read here

2.35 pm

Operating margins of IT firms to shrink yet again, due to H1-B visa curb

Facing all time low margins, India's IT services companies could be staring at a further shirking of margins, thanks to H1-B visa curbs enforced by the Trump administration. Ever since the US government tightened its H-1B visa policy in 2017, challenges have mounted for the sector. Read more on the H1-B visa curb and its impact on the operating margins of IT firms

The IT stock index at the BSE index Sensex was trading higher by 1.45 per cent at 15,331.67.

2.20 pm

Choppy trade

The 30-share BSE index Senex was trading 0.15 per cent or 61.22 points lower at 39,622.07. While the tech stocks were lending support to the index, the bank stocks were dragging the index lower.

Among the top gainers were the stocks of Yes Bank, Coal India, HCL Tech, TCS, and Infosys while the laggards were Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

Among the sectoral indices, information technology and TecK stocks were in the positive pack. The indices trading in negative were telecom and capital goods.

The broader index Nifty were trading lower by 0.23 per cent or 27 points at 11,897.75. Top gainers were Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, and Coal India while the stocks trading in red were Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim, L&T, and HDFC.

2.05 pm

PNB reports Q4 net loss

After staging a turnaround in third quarter, Punjab National Bank (PNB) returned to red with net loss of Rs 4,750 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. This net loss was however much lower than the net loss of Rs 13,417 crore recorded in the same quarter last fiscal. More on the Q4 result of PNB, read here

The stocks of PNB were trading lower by 3.19 per cent at Rs 86.45

1.50 pm

Alibaba mulls raising $20 billion in Hong Kong listing

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising $20 billion via a second listing in Hong Kong after a record-breaking 2014 New York debut, people with knowledge of the matter said, a mega-deal that will bring China’s largest company closer to investors in its home country as US tensions escalate. Click here to read more on Alibaba's Hong Kong IPO listing

1.35 pm

Nifty Call

Taking cues from the slightly positive Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started the session in green. After an initial rally, the domestic benchmark indices began the decline and entered the negative territory. The indices have slipped 0.2 per cent. The market breadth of the Nifty index is marginally biased towards declines. Read our Nifty Call for May futures here

1.20 pm

Sensex, Nifty lower by 0.16 per cent

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading lower by 61.73 points or 0.16 per cent at 39,621.56. The top gainers were Yes Bank, Reliance, Coal India, TCS, and Infosys while the scrips of Hero Moto Corp, L&T, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were leading the negative pack.

Sectorally, the telecom and capital good stocks were in the negative zone while the indices of energy and information technology stocks were trading in green.

The 50-share NSE index Nifty was trading 0.18 per cent or 20.90 points lower at 11,903.85. The stocks of Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Hindalco and Reliance were in the positive pack while the stocks trading in red were Infratel, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Grasim, and HDFC.

1.05 pm

Gold and precious metals

Gold prices inched lower, dropping for the first time in four sessions, as the dollar rebounded from multi-week lows after the European Union parliamentary election results and amid simmering Sino-US trade tensions.

Markets were mostly subdued in the previous session with the financial markets in the UK and the United States being closed for holidays. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,283.29 per ounce. More on the gold prices and other precious metals price, read here

12.50 pm

Reliance Capital to sell stake in Big FM

Radio City will soon take over 40 stations of Reliance 92.7 Big FM, as Reliance Capital Ltd and Reliance Land (a part of the Reliance Capital Group) divest their entire equity stake in Big FM Radio. The remaining 18 stations will have to be sold separately in a second leg of the transaction, as Radio City is already present in those city and there will be an overlap. Read more on the Reliance Capital stake sale in BIG FM here

The stocks of Reliance Capital were trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 139.05

12.35 pm

Broker's Call

Narnolia Financial

Ashok Leyland (Accumulate)

CMP: ₹91.1

Target: ₹103

Going ahead with the new government in place the management expect the 10-12 per cent y-o-y volume growth in FY20 which will be driven by infrastructure development and pre-buying due to BS-VI implementation. The exports markets have once again become the focus area of the company and it will also increase its penetration in the LHD (Left Hand Drive) markets. Read our Broker's call on Ashok Leyland here

12.20 pm

Indices in red

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading 64.25 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 39,632.26. The bank stocks were dragging the index lower.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack were Reliance, Infosys, TCS, YES Bank, and IndusInd Bank while the laggards were HDFC, ICICI Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank of India.

Sectorally, the telecom and capital goods emerged top losers while the energy and IT stock indices were lending support.

The broader index Nifty was trading lower by 15.90 points or 0.13 per cent at 11,908.85. The stocks of Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Coal India were leading the positive pack while the scrips of Infratel, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim and L&T were trading in red.

12.05 pm

Editorial | NBFC liquidity crisis

Boxed into a corner by the liquidity crunch that has dogged them since last year, Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) were looking forward to the central bank throwing them a liquidity lifeline as soon the general elections were over. But RBI has thrown a googly at them instead, by proposing new rules that seek to more tightly regulate NBFCs’ asset-liability and risk management framework. Read our editorial on the NFC liquidity woes and RBI's draft rules here

11.50 am

HAL hits over 2-month high

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are up as much as 5.05 per cent, their highest since March 27. The stocks of HAL were trading higher by 3.55 per cent at ₹731.

11.35 am

NHPC sees best session

Shares of NHPC Ltd rise as much as 10 per cent, marking their biggest intraday per cent gain since January 2017. The company engaged in electricity generation posts a five-fold jump in March-quarter consolidated profit. The firm’s total revenue surges 55.5 per cent. Up to Monday's close, stock down 9.2 per cent this year. The stocks of NHPC were trading higher by 6.99 per cent at Rs 25.25. More on the stock activity of NHPC Ltd, read here

11.20 am

Choppy trade

The shares were largely unchanged in thin trade, as investors waited on the sidelines for cues before making fresh bets. Broader Asian markets saw limited gains as uncertainties over trade and economic growth dampened sentiment.

“There are going to be days when markets consolidate. It is unlikely that there is going to be a selloff,” said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer, Sanctum Wealth Management. “People are willing to take a longer-term perspective on (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. The last five years got them 100% returns despite the government having to deal with a lot more problems. This time around it is a far more manageable environment and that is what the market is pricing for.”

The shares rallied over the last few sessions over Modi's return for a second term after a landslide victory in the general elections.

The broader NSE index was down 0.05 per cent or 6.10 points at 11,918.65, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.03 per cent or 10.72 points lower at 39,672.57. On the NSE index, over 126,000 shares changed hands in early trade, compared with the 30-day average of 369.3 million shares.

Index heavyweights traded lower. Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 1.6 per cent and was headed for its first session of decline in five, while Housing Development Finance Corp was down 2.3 per cent.

Consumer stocks were among the top losers with Hero MotoCorp shedding 1.2 per cent. Material stocks Vedanta Ltd, Coal India Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd were among the gainers, each rising over 2 per cent.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which owns India's largest carrier, IndiGo, gained as much as 2.57 per cent, a day after it posted a fivefold jump in quarterly profit. Industry rival SpiceJet Ltd rose nearly 2 per cent ahead of its quarterly results due later in the day. - Reuters

11.05 am

Commodities market

Oil prices were mixed, pressured by a weakening economy, especially in China, yet still supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and US sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.90 at 0106 GMT. That was 21 cents, or 0.3%, below the last session's close, when Brent rose 2.1%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.03 per barrel. Read the commodities market report here

10.50 am

Rupee market

The rupee opened on a weak note and declined by 22 paise to 69.73 against the US dollar in early trade, owing to increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks. The rupee opened weak at 69.68 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.73, down 22 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 69.51 against the US dollar Monday. Read more on the local currency market here

10.35 am

Sensex trims early gains

After trimming the early leads, the 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading 18.02 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 39,704.08. The stocks lending support to the index were YES Bank, Coal India, Tata Motors, TCS, and Asian Paints while the laggards were HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, and Bharti Airtel.

Among the sectoral indices, the metal stock index was the top gainer, trading higher by 1.57 per cent. The telecom stocks dragged the index lower.

The 50-share NSE index Nifty was trading marginally higher by 2.40 points or 0.02 per cent at 11,927.15.

The top gainers were YES Bank, Coal India, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, and Hindalco while the scrips of Infratel, HDFC, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Hero MotoCorp were leading the negative pack.

10.20 am

Reliance Communications Q4 results

Reliance Communications (RCom), which is facing insolvency proceedings, on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹7,767 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. For the entire financial year 2018-19, the company reported a net loss of ₹7,206 crore as against ₹23,839 crore in 2017-18. Read more on the RCom Q4 results here

The stocks of RCom were trading lower by 3.30 per cent at Rs 2.05

10.05 am

Forex market

The dollar rose against its major peers as investors awaited new trading catalysts after the European Union parliamentary elections showed a polarisation of the 28-member block. Many of the currency pairs hugged recent ranges, as activity thinned out overnight with stock exchanges in the United States and Britain closed for market holidays. More on the Forex market report, click here

9.50 am

Sensex rises over 100 points

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points in early trade amid positive domestic and global cues and unabated foreign fund inflow. Trimming the early gains. the 30-share index was trading 33.31 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 39,649.98. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty drops 15.20 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 11,909.55.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE gauge ended 248.57 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 39,683.29, a new closing high for the index. While, the broader Nifty gained 80.65 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 11,924.75, a fresh closing peak for the NSE barometer.

Top Sensex gainers include Yes Bank, Vedanta, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, L&T, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors, rising up to 3.75 per cent.

While, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, HUL, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and ITC fell up to 1.02 per cent.

Market mood has been euphoric since the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general elections. According to Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, this past week’s events reinforce a positive view on markets in the longer term. “Given the large amount of groundwork already in place, we expect the next five years to surprise to the upside on earnings, once remaining PSU bank issues are resolved,” he said.

Positive cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow too boosted investor sentiment here, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 1,215.36 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 327.86 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions. Benchmarks on Wall Street too ended in the green in Monday’s session.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 21 paise to 69.72 against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.15 per cent to 68.67 per barrel.

9.35 am

Asian markets

Asian shares tracked European gains, as relief over EU election results eased concerns about political difficulties in the bloc and merger news supported auto shares, although persistent concerns about trade capped regional sentiment. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 per cent in early trade, and US S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.14 per cent to 2,835.75. Read the Asian markets report here

9.25 am

Stocks in focus

Over 150 companies will declare March quarter/FY19 results. Among them are 20Microns, 3M India, Adani Transmission, Amtek Auto, Aurobindo Pharma, DCW, Deccan Cement, Deep Industries, EIH Associated, Gati, Gravita, Gujarat Alkalies, Hindustan Copper, Hubtown, Info Edge, ITI, Kolte-Patil, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Madhucon Projects, Manpasand, NMDC, Opto Circuits, Punjab National Bank, Reliance Naval, SpiceJet, Sun Pharma, Vascon Engineers and Zicom.

Focus is on listed milk producers such as Heritage Foods, Kwality, Parag Milk Foods and Prabhat Dairy following last week’s price hikes by Mother Dairy and Amul. Analysts expect that sooner than later these companies will also raise prices of milk due to increase in input costs. Last week, Mother Dairy and Amul raised the price of milk by ₹2 a litre in a bid to pay farmers better rate, factoring in high input costs. Analysts will also focus on the progress of monsoon across the country.

Inox Leisure shares may remain in focus, as the multiplex operator plans to screen live matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in 12 cities in India. The World Cup, hosted by England and Wales, starts on May 30 and ends on July 14. Inox will showcase all the nine league matches to be played by India, along with the semi-finals, final and few marquee league matches, in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Vadodara, Surat, Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 51.46 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 39,734.75 against the previous close of 39,683.29. The 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 5.45 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 11,930.20 against the previous close of 11,924.75.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

₹2408 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2395 2380 2420 2438 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,420 levels

₹709 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 701 695 716 724 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹716 levels

₹290 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 288 285 293 296 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹288 levels

₹173 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 171 168 177 180 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹171 levels

₹1310 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1300 1280 1324 1337 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹1,324 levels

₹361 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 355 350 365 370 As long as the stock trades above ₹355, the near-term stance remains positive. Buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹2053 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2030 2010 2070 2090 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,030 levels

11918 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11870 11820 11960 12000 The near-term outlook is bullish for the contract. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss at 11,870

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) at the current levels of Rs 64.1. On Monday, the stock extended the rally and gained 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume breaking above a key resistance at ₹62 as well as the 200-day moving average decisively. Short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Read today's stock recommendation of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers here