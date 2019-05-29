Sensex sheds 248 points ending 3-day winning streak

4.15 pm

Closing bell

Snapping its three-day rising streak, the BSE Sensex dropped 248 points led by losses in banking, metal and auto stocks amid weak cues from global markets.

After slumping over 300 points, the 30-share index ended 247.68 points, or 0.62 per cent, lower at 39,502.05. The gauge hit an intra-day low of 39,420.50 and a high of 39,767.93.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty shed 67.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to finish at 11,861.10. During the day, the bourse hit a low of 11,836.80 and a high of 11,931.90.

SBI was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, tumbling 3.29 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Maruti, which shed up to 2.76 per cent. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech and HUL were the top gainers, rising up to 2.41 per cent.

According to traders, market turned choppy tracking weak cues from global markets and fresh selling of equities by foreign institutional investors. FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 501.11 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities to the tune of Rs 269.22 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Global markets plunged after the European Central Bank said a growth slump that could be caused by rising trade tensions is the biggest risk to financial stability in the eurozone. Bourses elsewhere in Asia ended in the red, and those in Europe were also trading significantly lower in their early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 18 paise to 69.87 against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.16 per cent to 67.19 per barrel.

3.50 pm

European markets

European shares sank to ten week lows on Wednesday as Chinese newspapers warned Beijing was ready to use its supply of rare earth’s in an increasingly bitter trade dispute with the United States, sending investors scurrying for perceived safe havens for capital globally. Stock markets are suffering their worst month since a quarter-long sell-off at the end of last year. Read the European stock market report here

3.35 pm

BSE top gainers and losers

3.20 pm

Opinion | A ‘social’ index for Ease of Doing Business

The Modi government, willy-nilly, promoted “competitive federalism” among States through its “Make in India” initiative, with the apparent objective to improve the nation’s rank in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). The SDG index is a better alternative to the World Bank’s parameters as it takes a holistic view of development. Read more

3.05 pm

RBI may slash repo rate by 25 bps: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut key policy rates by 25 bps in the upcoming monetary policy meeting amid subdued domestic industrial activity and slowdown in trade on the global front, says a report. The MPC, which decides on key interest rates, will hold a meeting on June 3, 4 and 6. Click here to read more on the Dun & Bradstreet’s latest economy forecast and RBI's MPC meet in June

2.50 pm

Ircon International stocks slip

Shares of construction services provider Ircon International Ltd falls ~6.43 per cent to ₹400.20. On Tuesday, the company posted a near 56 per cent drop in quarterly profit. The stocks of Ircon International were trading lower by 5.74 per cent at ₹402.80. Read more on the stock activity of Ircon International here

2.35 pm

Mandatory open offer: Did L&T breach 25% in Mindtree?

L&T’s open offer to Mindtree shareholders may further get delayed as regulator SEBI is scrutinising the conditions around the open offer. Sources close to the market regulator as well as L&T said that the open offer to acquire 31 per cent of Mindtree shares from the open market is likely to get delayed further. Click here to read more on the mandatory open offer to Mindtree shareholders by L&T

2.20 pm

Sensex down 125 points

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading lower by 125.59 points or 0.32 per cent at 39,624.14 as bank and metal stocks pull the index down.

The major gainers were Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys while the laggards were State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Maruti.

Sectorally, metal stock index was biggest loser, trading lower by 1.94 per cent, followed by auto, industrials and basic materials. Information technology and TecK stocks were in the positive zone.

The broader index Nifty was trading lower by 36.35 points or 0.30 per cent at 11,892.40. The stocks leading the positive pack were GAIL, Infratel, TCS, Sun Pharma, and Wipro while the scrips of JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and ONGC were in the red.

2.05 pm

Competitiveness ranking

India has moved up one place to rank as the world’s 43rd most competitive economy on the back of its robust economic growth, a large labour force and its huge market size. Economists regard competitiveness as vital for the long-term health of a country’s economy as it empowers businesses to achieve sustainable growth, generates jobs and, ultimately, enhance the welfare of citizens. Read more on the IMD World Competitiveness Rankings here

1.50 pm

NMDC hits over 1-1/2 month high

Shares of NMDC Ltd rise as much as 4.3 per cent to ₹106.5, their highest since April 8. The iron ore miner posted 31.5 per cent jump in March-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday, helped by 20.3 per cent fall in total expenses. Read more on the stock activity of NMDC Ltd here

The stocks of NMDC were trading higher by 1.28 per cent at ₹103.25

1.35 pm

Sensex falls 170 points

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading lower by 170.83 points or 0.43 per cent at 39,578.90. The bank stocks were dragging the index lower. The information technology stocks were lending support.

The stocks of Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were leading the positive pack while the laggards were State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Vedanta Ltd and Maruti.

Among the sectoral indices, the metal and auto stock indices were the major losers followed by basic materials, industrials, telecom and capital goods. IT and TecK stock indices were alone trading in positive.

The 50-share NSE index was trading 49.80 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 11,883.25.

The top gainers were GAIL, Infratel, TCS, Sun Pharma and Wipro and the scrips of JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Zee, Vedanta and Tata Motors trading in red.

1.20 pm

Nifty Call

The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session in negative territory on weak global cues. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards declines. The India VIX has advanced marginally, gaining 0.6 per cent to 16.02 levels.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has slumped 2.5 per cent witnessing selling pressure. The Nifty futures contract started the session with a negative territory with a gap-down open at 11,916. Read our Nifty Call for May futures here

1.05 pm

Broker's Call

Centrum Broking

Abbott India (Add)

CMP: ₹7,695.95

Target: ₹8,410

Abbott India Q4FY19 revenues and EBIDTA were in line with our expectation due to strong growth of its major brands. Abbott India posted 15 per cent y-o-y growth in revenues to ₹906 crore as major brands namely Duphastone, Udiliv, Vertin, Duphalac and Influvac continue to demonstrate strong growth potential, despite being among matured brands portfolio. Click here to read our Broker's Call on Abbott India

12.50 pm

Sensex drops 150 points

The 30-share BSE index Sensex slipped 156.22 points or 0.39 per cent to 39,593.51. The bank and auto stocks drag the index lower.

The major losers were State Bank of India, Tata Motors, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, and ICICI Bank while the stocks of TCS, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharma, Infosys and PowerGrid were leading the positive pack.

Among the sectoral indices, the biggest loser was the banking index, followed by metal, oil & gas, industrials and basic materials indices.

The broader index Nifty was trading lower by 42.45 points or 0.36 per cent at 11,886.30.

The top losers were Zee Entertainment, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, ONGC and Vedanta while the gainers were Infratel, TCS, GAIL, HCL Technologies and Wipro

12.35 pm

Fuel prices on the rise

Petrol and diesel prices started rising soon after the last phase of the general election concluded, and have increased by 70-80 paisa per litre in the past nine days. Prices have been on the rise since May 20, a day after the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ended. The price of petrol has risen by 83 paise per litre in the nine days and diesel by 73 paise, according to price notifications of state-owned oil companies. Read more on the rise of fuel prices here

12.20 pm

US removes India from currency monitoring list

India has been removed from the list after it met only one out of three criteria, necessary for inclusion on the monitoring list, — a significant bilateral surplus with the US — for two consecutive reports , the Treasury Department said in its latest semi-annual report on macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the US sent to the Congress. Click here to read more on India's removal from US' currency monitoring list

12.05 pm

Man Industries shares fall

Shares of Man Industries India Ltd fall as much as 8.7 per cent to ₹61.2 marking their biggest intraday per cent loss since October 2018. The stocks of Man Industries were trading 8.23 per cent lower at ₹61.35.

11.50 am

Gold and precious metals

Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, as global economic concerns dented risk appetite but a strong dollar capped gains as it competed to get preference over bullion as a safe-haven bet. Spot gold edged 0.1 per cent higher to $1,279.76 per ounce, as of 0337 GMT. Among other precious metals, spot palladium was up 0.5 per cent at $1,343 an ounce. More on the gold and precious metals prices, read here

11.35 am

Sensex, Nifty down around 0.08 per cent

The 30-share BSE index Sensex was trading lower by 31.92 points or 0.08 per cent at 39,717.81.

The major losers were State Bank of India, Vedanta, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors while the gainers were TCS, HCL Technologies, YES Bank, Sun Pharma and Infosys.

Sectorally, metal and auto stock indexes were leading the negative pack and the information technology index was the biggest gainer among sectoral indices.

The 50-share NSE index Nifty was trading 0.10 per cent or 11.80 points lower at 11,916.95. The top gainers were Infratel, TCS, GAIL, HCL Technologies, and Wipro while the laggards were Vedanta, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, State Bank of India, and IBUL Housing Finance.

11.20 am

Sun Pharma’s India revenue takes a hit

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that its income from operations took a one-time impact of about ₹1,085 crore due to the change of its distribution in India. The company’s India sales at ₹1,101 crores was down 44 per cent over the quarter last year. Sun posted a net profit of ₹636 crore for the quarter under review.

The stock of Sun Pharma was trading higher by 0.42 per cent at Rs 414.65

11.05 am

Commodities market

Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns the Sino-US trade war could trigger a global economic downturn, but relatively tight supply amid OPEC output cuts and political tensions in the Middle East offered some support. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.70 per barrel, down 44 cents, or 0.7 per cent, from their last settlement. Read more on the commodities market report here

10.50 am

Indices edge lower

The shares inched lower, dragged down by State Bank of India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, amid lingering concerns about a global economic slowdown.

The broader NSE index was down 0.11 per cent or 13.30 points at 11,915.45, while the benchmark BSE index was trading 0.15 per cent or 59.43 points lower at 39,690.30.

The rupee fell as much as 0.22 per cent to 69.840 against the dollar, as oil prices slipped and broader Asian shares struggled to find ground over concerns that the ongoing US-China trade tensions could result in a global economic downturn.

“Global markets were facing turbulence and domestic investors are shifting focus to these global cues and other macro factors impacting markets,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities. “How trade talks pan out between the US and China will be looked at, what sectors will be negatively impacted by the outcome will be of concern.”

State Bank of India shares fell as much as 2.6 per cent, while those of Zee Entertainment inched 2.78 per cent lower. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell as much as 1.56 per cent to their lowest since May 21. On Tuesday, the drug manufacturer posted a near 53 per cent drop in quarterly profit.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) rose as much as 4.1 per cent. The loan provider denied media reports that alleged that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs had found shell companies associated with it and had issued a lookout notice for its promoters.

Shares of DHFL had fallen 3.65 per cent on Tuesday. Telecom major Bharti Infratel Ltd's shares rose as much as 2.38 per cent, while GAIL (India) Ltd rose 2.48 per cent and were the top gainer on the NSE index.

Index heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services Ltd climbed 1.8 per cent to Rs 2,111 and was on track for its third straight session of gains. - Reuters

10.35 am

Rupee market

The rupee depreciated by 15 paise to 69.84 against the US dollar in early trade on weak opening in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows. The rupee opened weak at 69.77 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 69.84. Read the local currency market report here

10.20 am

FDI inflows record first decline in six years

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India declined for the first time in the last six years in 2018-19, falling by 1 per cent to $44.37 billion as overseas fund inflows subsided in telecom, pharma and other sectors, official data showed. Since 2012-13, the inflows had been continuously growing and reached a record high in 2017-18. Click here to read more on the FDI inflows data

10.05 am

Sensex, Nifty turn choppy

Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a negative note amid weak global cues and fresh foreign fund outflow.

After falling over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 83.82 points, or 0.21 per cent, lower at 39,665.91. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 19.90 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 11,908.85.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE gauge closed 66.44 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,749.73 -- its all-time closing high; while the NSE benchmark Nifty logged a marginal rise of 4 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 11,928.75 -- a new closing peak for the index.

Top losers in the Sensex pack include SBI, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Maruti and Kotak Bank, slipping up to 2 per cent. While, TCS, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Infosys, Yes Bank, M&M, L&T, HDFC Bank, NTPC, ITC, HUL and Axis Bank rose up to 1.56 per cent.

According to traders, market turned choppy tracking weak cues from global markets and fresh selling of equities by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

FII sold equity worth Rs 501.11 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 269.22 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions. Benchmarks on Wall Street too ended in the red in Tuesday’s session.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 14 paise to 69.83 against the US dollar. Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.74 per cent to 68.16 per barrel. - PTI

9.50 am

Forex market

The dollar managed to hold on to most of its overnight gains on Wednesday after investors scooped up safe-haven assets, including US Treasuries, on lingering fears of a further escalation in the Sino-US trade dispute. Against a basket of six peers, the dollar was down less than 0.1 per cent at 97.897, having ended up 0.3 cent overnight. More on the forex market report, read here

9.35 am

Asian markets

Asian shares stumbled and global bonds rallied as investors fretted over the outlook for world growth with trade tensions between Washington and Beijing showing no signs of abating. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.4 per cent after three straight days of gains. Read the Asian markets report here

9.25 am

Stocks in focus

Wednesday will see around 200 companies declaring their Q4 & FY19 results. Among these are Adani Power, Adani Enterprises, Balmer Lawrie, Cadila Healthcare, Cox & Kings, Dynamatic Tech, Excel Crop, Glenmark, GMR Infra, Havells India, Hindustan Motors, IDFC, M&M, Max India, Midhani, NBCC (India), PC Jeweller, PFC, Power Grid Corp, RVNL, Reliance Power, Revathi Equipment, RITES, Ruchi Soya, Titagarh Wagon, TTK Prestige, United Spirits and Wheels India.

The board of directors of Savita Oil Technologies and Nava Bharat Ventures will meet on Wednesday to consider buyback proposals along with financial results for Q4 and FY19. Shareholders will closely monitor the buyback size, price and mode. The board of Bhageria Industries will meet to consider bonus issue, apart from quarter and annual results ending March 2019 and dividend. Shareholders would be keen to know the bonus ratio from Bhageria Industries.

The rights issue of Scanpoint Geomatics will open for subscription on Wednesday. The company will issue 43.34 lakh shares for cash at ₹23 each aggregating to ₹9.97 crore on rights basis to the existing shareholders in the ratio of 62 shares for every 645 shares held as on record date May 15. The rights issue will close on June 12. The company will use the funds for repayment of certain identified unsecured loans and general corporate purposes.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 35.46 points lower at 39,714.27 against the previous close of 39,749.73. The 50-share NSE index Nifty also opened in red, lower by 14.65 points at 11,914.10 against the previous close of 11,928.75.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

₹2416 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2400 2388 2430 2445 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,400 levels

₹726 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 717 709 733 740 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹717 levels

₹289 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 286 283 292 295 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹292 levels

₹175 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 173 170 177 180 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹177 levels

₹1325 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1310 1300 1337 1350 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,337 levels

₹360 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 355 350 365 370 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹365 levels

₹2075 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2053 2030 2095 2115 Go long while maintaining a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,053 levels

11940 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11890 11840 11980 12023 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,890 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Gateway Distriparks at the current levels of Rs 152.2. On Tuesday, the stock jumped 8 per cent accompanied by good volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹145 and the 200-day moving average poised at ₹140. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past two week. The short-term outlook is bullish for Gateway Distriparks. Read our stock recommendation and stock activity of Gateway Distriparks here