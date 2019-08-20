9.50 am

Choppy trade

After jumping 100 points in the early trade, the 30-share BSE index Sensex trades marginally higher at 37,407.12, up 4.63 points or 0.01 per cent. Meanwhile, the broader index Nifty is trading lower at 11,041.70, down 12.20 points or 0.11 per cent after opening flat.

The industry heavyweights Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank cushion the BSE index. The top gainers in the Sensex pack are Infosys, TCS, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and Hero Motocorp while the laggards are Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma.

In the NSE index, the stocks lending support were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, and Dr Reddy's while the scrips in red were Yes Bank, IBUL Housing Finance, Ultra Cement, Britannia and IndusInd Bank

9.35 am

Stocks in focus

Shares of Hindalco may remain in focus as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in the company. In a notice to bourses, Hindalco said LIC has acquired 4.65 crore shares of the company through open market transactions between May 5, 2017 and August 14, 2019. Following the acquisition, LIC's stake in Hindalco increased to 10.39 per cent from 8.32 per cent. At the end of June, LIC had a stake of 9.26 per cent in Hindalco, exchanges data show.

Hitech Corporation on Monday informed the bourses that manufacturing operations at its Baddi unit in Himachal Pradesh have been disrupted since August 18 due to floods caused by the heavy rain in the region. The company is in the process of ascertaining the damage/loss and will take necessary steps to resume the operations at the earliest, it said, adding that it has insurance to cover the damage caused by floods. The stock of Hitechwill be under close monitoring by investors.

KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC firm, has secured orders worth ₹845 crore from the railway infrastructure sector. Itcomprises ₹580 crore from the Regional Rapid Transit System and ₹265 crorefrom the Metro segment. The RPG group company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Vimal Kejriwal said the orders mark KEC International’s entry into the urban transport sector and expands its client portfolio. This foray will also help build a robust executable order book, he added.

9.20 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 39.26 points higher at 37,441.75 against the previous close of 37,402.49. However, the 50-share NSE index opened flat at 11,053.65 and slipped to red.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Suven Life Sciences at the current levels of Rs 244.8. The stock gained 4.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, breaching a key resistance at ₹235 as well as the 21-day moving average.

With the on-going rally, the stock’s short-term downtrend that had been in place in the past two months had come to an end. Traders with a short-term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹239. Click here to read the stock activity of Suven Life Sciences here