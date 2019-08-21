Live Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open in red

BL Internet Desk

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 29.28 points lower at 37,298.73 against the previous close of 37,328.01. Similarly, the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 10.35 points lower at 11,006.65 against the previous close of 11,017.

9.05 am

Today's Pick

 

We recommend a buy in the stock of Max Financial Services at the current levels of Rs. 439.7. The stock has been in a sideways consolidation phase in a wide range between ₹360 and ₹465 since October 2018. Within this sideways movement, a significant support at ₹400 had been providing base for the stock over the past two months.

The short-term outlook is bullish and the stock can test the upper boundary in the upcoming sessions. Read our stock recommendation and stock activity of Max Financial Services here

Published on August 21, 2019

