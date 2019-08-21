9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 29.28 points lower at 37,298.73 against the previous close of 37,328.01. Similarly, the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 10.35 points lower at 11,006.65 against the previous close of 11,017.

9.05 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Max Financial Services at the current levels of Rs. 439.7. The stock has been in a sideways consolidation phase in a wide range between ₹360 and ₹465 since October 2018. Within this sideways movement, a significant support at ₹400 had been providing base for the stock over the past two months.

