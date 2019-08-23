9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the red on Friday. The Sensex was down 216 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 36,256. The Nifty was at 10,685, down 55 points or 0.52 per cent lower.

9:10 am

Trading Guide for Friday, August 23, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2173 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2160 2145 2185 2200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,160 levels

₹795 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 790 785 800 807 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹790 levels

₹240 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 238 235 243 246 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹243 levels

₹116 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 114 111 120 123 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock ONGC moves beyond ₹120 levels

₹1246 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1230 1215 1260 1275 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,230 levels

₹268 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 263 258 275 281 As long as the stock trades below ₹275, the near-term outlook remains bearish. Go short with a fixed stop-loss

₹2214 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2195 2175 2235 2255 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,195 levels

10732 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10685 10635 10785 10835 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract declines below 10,685 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Persistent Systems (₹569.4): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Persistent Systems at current levels.

In the current market volatility and down trend, IT stocks could provide shield to the portfolio as a defensive sector. The stock jumped 4.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume breaking above a key long-term resistance at ₹550 on Thursday.

After registering a multi-year low at ₹472 in late July, the stock began to trend upwards from the oversold territory. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. While trending up, the stock has decisively breached a key resistance at ₹550 and also the 21-day moving average recently, showing signs of bullish momentum. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Persistent Systems.