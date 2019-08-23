9:15 am
Opening bell
The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the red on Friday. The Sensex was down 216 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 36,256. The Nifty was at 10,685, down 55 points or 0.52 per cent lower.
9:10 am
Trading Guide for Friday, August 23, 2019
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹2173 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2160
2145
2185
2200
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,160 levels
₹795 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
790
785
800
807
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹790 levels
₹240 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
238
235
243
246
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹243 levels
₹116 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
114
111
120
123
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock ONGC moves beyond ₹120 levels
₹1246 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1260
1275
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,230 levels
₹268 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
263
258
275
281
As long as the stock trades below ₹275, the near-term outlook remains bearish. Go short with a fixed stop-loss
₹2214 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2175
2235
2255
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,195 levels
10732 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10685
10635
10785
10835
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract declines below 10,685 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
9:00 am
Today's Pick: Persistent Systems (₹569.4): Buy
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Persistent Systems at current levels.
In the current market volatility and down trend, IT stocks could provide shield to the portfolio as a defensive sector. The stock jumped 4.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume breaking above a key long-term resistance at ₹550 on Thursday.
After registering a multi-year low at ₹472 in late July, the stock began to trend upwards from the oversold territory. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. While trending up, the stock has decisively breached a key resistance at ₹550 and also the 21-day moving average recently, showing signs of bullish momentum. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Persistent Systems.