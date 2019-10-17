9.25 am

Stocks in focus

The board of directors of Patel Integrated Logistics will meet on Thursday to consider various fund-raising options, including capital issuance. Shareholders would be keen to know the mode of fund-raising, the quantum and the price of the issue (if it’s through equity issuance). With the stock slumping 57 per cent year-to-date and 75.3 per cent in the three-year period, shareholders would also be looking at the purpose of the meet and any management comments on the business prospects.

The board of embattled Dewan Housing Finance will meet on Thursday to declare its April-June quarter. It may be recalled that Central Depository Services has frozen debt-ridden DHFL’s promoter shareholding since the company has not reported results for the first quarter of FY20. Recently, DHFL appointed KK Mankeshwar as its new statutory auditor after Chaturvedi and Shah LLP resigned in August. Earlier, Deloitte Haskins & Sells too quit as auditor of DHFL.

Popular companies 3i Infotech, Adroit Infotech, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cyient, Force Motors, Jay Bharat Maruti, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mastek, PVR, Shemaroo Entertainment (board will also consider fund raising), South Indian Bank, TVS Motor Company and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will declare their September 2019 quarter results on Thursday.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 48.45 points higher at 38,647.44 against the previous close of 38,598.99. Meanwhile the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 12.5 points lower at 11,451.60 against the previous close of 11,464.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1221 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1210 1195 1235 1250 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,210 levels

₹771 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 763 755 776 785 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹776 levels

₹243 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 240 237 247 250 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹247 levels

₹141 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 138 135 144 147 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹138 levels

₹1372 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1360 1345 1385 1400 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,360 levels

₹255 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 250 242 263 270 The stock of SBI has been range-bound over the past five trading sessions. Desist trading in it for the session

₹2045 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2025 2000 2065 2085 Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,025 levels

11482 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11430 11380 11530 11580 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rallies above 11,530 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of SPARC at the current levels of Rs 129.5. As the stock reverses higher from the key medium-term support and backed by positive divergence, the short-term outlook appears to be bullish. Targets are ₹135 and ₹138. Read our stock recommendation of SPARC here