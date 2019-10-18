9.25 am

Stocks on focus

The board of Reliance Industries will meet on Friday to consider quarter and half-year results for the period ended September 2019. Apart from RIL, firms such as Ambuja Cements, Apollo Micro Systems, CDSL, Choksi Imaging, Duncan Engineering, ICICI Lombard General, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, National Plastic Tech, QGO Finance, Sasken Tech, SNL Bearings, Stanrose Mafatlal, Sundaram Clayton and Visa Steel will declare their results.

BASF is teaming up with partners to study the feasibility of a petrochemicals complex in India worth up to $4 billion, which would be the world’s first-to-be fully powered by renewable energy. A Reuters report said that BASF had signed a MoU with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adani Group and Borealis AG to further evaluate a collaboration to build the chemicals site in Mundra, Gujarat. BASF would foot roughly half of the overall investments. Shares of both BASF will remain in focus.

The respective buyback windows of Greaves Cotton, Automobile Corporation of Goa and Smartlink Holdings will open for subscription on Friday. Greaves Cotton plans to buy back 1.30 crore shares at ₹175 a share; Automobile Corporation of Goa aims to mop up 3.33 lakh shares at ₹600/share; and Smartlink Holdings to acquire 36.50 lakh shares at ₹130 a share. All the three offers will close on November 4, and would be through the tender route on proportionate basis.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 35.77 points higher at 39,087.83 against the previous close of 39,052.06. While the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 31.4 points lower at 11,554.95 against the previous close of 11,586.35

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

₹1220 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1210 1195 1235 1250 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,235 levels

₹769 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 763 755 776 785 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys declines below ₹763 levels

₹245 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 243 240 249 252 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹249 levels

₹141 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 138 135 144 147 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹138 levels

₹1396 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1370 1365 1410 1425 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹1,370 levels

₹265 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 258 252 272 280 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹258 levels

₹2030 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2015 2000 2050 2070 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of climbs above ₹2,050 levels

11600 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11550 11500 11650 11700 As long as the contract trades above 11,550 the near-term view stays positive. Buy in dips with fixed stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of Indian Bank at the current levels of Rs 117.5. The stock jumped 7.8 accompanied by above average volume taking support in the band between ₹105 and ₹110. Both medium as well as short-term trends are down.

Trader with a short-term horizon and contrarian view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹115. Read our stock recommendation on Indian Bank here