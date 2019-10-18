Live Markets Live: Sensex opens in green; Nifty in red

9.25 am

Stocks on focus

The board of Reliance Industries will meet on Friday to consider quarter and half-year results for the period ended September 2019. Apart from RIL, firms such as Ambuja Cements, Apollo Micro Systems, CDSL, Choksi Imaging, Duncan Engineering, ICICI Lombard General, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, National Plastic Tech, QGO Finance, Sasken Tech, SNL Bearings, Stanrose Mafatlal, Sundaram Clayton and Visa Steel will declare their results.

BASF is teaming up with partners to study the feasibility of a petrochemicals complex in India worth up to $4 billion, which would be the world’s first-to-be fully powered by renewable energy. A Reuters report said that BASF had signed a MoU with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adani Group and Borealis AG to further evaluate a collaboration to build the chemicals site in Mundra, Gujarat. BASF would foot roughly half of the overall investments. Shares of both BASF will remain in focus.

The respective buyback windows of Greaves Cotton, Automobile Corporation of Goa and Smartlink Holdings will open for subscription on Friday. Greaves Cotton plans to buy back 1.30 crore shares at ₹175 a share; Automobile Corporation of Goa aims to mop up 3.33 lakh shares at ₹600/share; and Smartlink Holdings to acquire 36.50 lakh shares at ₹130 a share. All the three offers will close on November 4, and would be through the tender route on proportionate basis.

9.15 am

Opening bell

The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened 35.77 points higher at 39,087.83 against the previous close of 39,052.06. While the 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 31.4 points lower at 11,554.95 against the previous close of 11,586.35

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

₹1220 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1210

1195

1235

1250

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,235 levels

 

₹769 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

763

755

776

785

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys declines below ₹763 levels

 

₹245 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

243

240

249

252

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹249 levels

 

₹141 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

138

135

144

147

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹138 levels

 

₹1396 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1370

1365

1410

1425

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹1,370 levels

 

₹265 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

258

252

272

280

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹258 levels

 

₹2030 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2015

2000

2050

2070

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of climbs above ₹2,050 levels

 

11600 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11550

11500

11650

11700

As long as the contract trades above 11,550 the near-term view stays positive. Buy in dips with fixed stop-loss

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Pick

 

We recommend a buy in the stock of Indian Bank at the current levels of Rs 117.5. The stock jumped 7.8 accompanied by above average volume taking support in the band between ₹105 and ₹110. Both medium as well as short-term trends are down.

Trader with a short-term horizon and contrarian view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹115.  Read our stock recommendation on Indian Bank here

Published on October 18, 2019