10:25 am

Sensex, Nifty extend gains

The benchmark indices extended last week's firm run into the new week.

In morning trade on Monday, the Sensex spurted up 186 points or 0.46 per cent to trade at 40,351. The Nifty gained 69 points or 0.58 per cent to quote at 11,959.

According to an agency report. Market benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 269 points to hit its intra-day peak of 40,434.83 in early trade on Monday led by gains in ICICI Bank, RIL, ITC, TCS and HDFC Bank amid positive global cues and unabated foreign fund inflow.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 75.85 points to 11,966.45, inching closed to the 12,000 mark.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, SBI, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel, rising up to 3.20 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and HUL fell up to 4.80 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 35.98 points, or 0.09 per cent, higher at 40,165.03. The Nifty advanced 13.15 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at 11,890.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased a Rs 533.37 crore in the capital market, on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 136.50 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to experts, better liquidity from FIIs and mutual funds will maintain a positive sentiment in the market given de-escalation in geopolitical risks and focus on upcoming reforms to revive growth.

Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal after China’s commerce ministry on Saturday announced that top Chinese and US trade negotiators “reached consensus on principles“.

Indices in Tokyo, however, were in the red.

Shares on Wall Street too ended higher after data showing the US economy continued to add jobs at a steady clip despite turbulence from the trade war with China.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 16 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.65 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.53 per cent to USD 61.36 per barrel.

10:20 am

Asian shares extend gains on trade deal hopes, US job boost

Asian shares rose to 14-week highs on Monday as growing optimism over US-China trade talks and upbeat US job data boosted global investors' appetite for riskier assets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent in early trade, having earlier touched its highest level since July 29. Australian shares were up 0.2 per cent and Seoul's Kospi added 0.9 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. Click here to read in full the report on Asian markets.

10:15 am

Rupee facing a key resistance

Though the rupee remained within the 70.75 and 71 range on Friday, there was a sharp recovery, after hitting support at 71. Following an intraday low of 70.98, the domestic currency gained throughout the day and closed the session at 70.81.

Appreciation from current levels will face a resistance at 70.75, which has been restricting the rupee over the past four weeks. A break above that level, will take it to 70.5 intra-day. However, if the Indian currency faces downward pressure due to the back of resistance, it might retract to 71. Noticeably, 70.89 is a reasonable support. Click here to read in full the rupee call report.

10:05 am

How to benefit from Titan Company stock’s narrow movement

The long-term outlook for the stock of Titan Company (₹1,301.4) will remain positive, as long as it stays above ₹1,037. If the stock fails to sustain above that level, then the medium-term outlook will turn bearish. Titan has an immediate support at ₹1,230 and the next one at ₹1,153. If the current bullish trend persists and the stock conclusively closes above ₹1,335, it has the potential to record new peak. Click here to read in full the report on the stock movement of Titan Company.

9:45 am

Excess monsoon and post-monsoon rain likely to hit Kharif output

The excess monsoon and post-monsoon rainfall across parts of Central and South India have spoiled the kharif party for many a farmer in these regions this year. However, officials at the Agriculture Ministry said that the overall impact on kharif food grain output would be limited because of higher expected yields in crops such as paddy.

Crops such as soyabean, groundnut, pulses and cotton, among others, have been hit by excess rains both during the growth stage and in the harvest period, thereby trimming crop sizes in some cases and also impacting the quality of the produce. Besides, horticulture crops such as onions and tomatoes and perennial crops such as coffee and pepper have also been impacted. Click here to read in full the report on the impact of excess monsoon on Kharif output.

9:30 am

Big Story: Auto sector: After the slowdown, what lies ahead?

The fortunes of the auto sector turned upside down last year. Back until the first half of last fiscal (April-September 2018), the sector was cruising, having convincingly recovered from the bumps due to the note ban and GST transition. New vehicle sales grew by 14.2 per cent overall in 2017-18 (over 2016-17), more than double the 6.8 per cent growth in 2016-17 (over 2015-16). The good run continued into April-September 2018, with overall auto sales growing by 10.07 per cent in this period. Economic recovery, an uptick in rural demand and improved urban consumption have aided the sector’s growth. Click here to read in full the Big Story on the auto sector.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Monday's session firm.

The Sensex was up 148 points or 0.37 per cent at 40,313, while the Nifty gained 38 points or 0.32 per cent to trade at 11,928.

9:10 am

Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex will stay in the long-term range

The Sensex recording a fresh life-time high of 40,392 last week has infused cheer and optimism among market participants. There are many pointing towards green shoots in automobile sales, good rains, festival sales and the recent corporate tax rate cut as reasons for the bullish sentiment in the Indian market.

It would, however, be better for investors to remain circumspect at current levels. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are in a sideways move since September 2018, largely due to the continued demand for large-caps from institutional investors.

While the indices can move a little higher from these levels, the risk of their declining to the lower end of the long-term range, in the coming quarters, remains open. Click here to read in full the Index Outlook on the long-term range for the Nifty 50 and Sensex.

9:00 am

Weekly Trading Guide for week beginning November 4, 2019

SBI gains on substantial buying interest (₹313.5)

The stock of SBI climbed throughout the past week, crossing an important level of ₹300; it even registered a 13-week high of ₹317.8 on Thursday. Noticeably, it has moved past ₹309, the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. After closing at ₹313.5, the stock is currently trading at a resistance in the band between ₹309 and ₹315. But the daily relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicator continue to indicate a bullish bias and the medium-term outlook of the stock is positive. So, with the current momentum, the stock will most likely break out of ₹315 and move up towards ₹335. Note that before ₹335, the stock could face a minor resistance at ₹324, the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. A daily close above ₹315 will confirm a higher peak, which could reinforce the existing bullish momentum. On the other hand, if the stock undergoes a correction on profit-booking, it has supports at ₹300 and ₹292. The stock has returned an impressive 15.3 per cent for October.

ITC is testing a key resistance level (₹ 261.3)

The stock of ITC gained during the past week after facing a sell-off in the week before. The stock currently faces strong resistance at ₹263 – also substantiated by the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous downtrend. Though the daily chart shows that attempts to break ₹263 for the past three trading sessions have failed, the 21-day moving average has crossed over the 50-day moving average, indicating a shift in the medium-term trend. Also, bullishness is exhibited by the daily relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicator. So, on the back of it, if the stock closes above ₹263 on daily basis, it will confirm a higher peak and will attract fresh buying interest, lifting the stock price further. On the upside, it will face resistances at ₹269 and ₹274. On the contrary, if the stock faces selling pressure, it will find immediate support at ₹258. But a break below that level could drag the stock to ₹250 over the medium term. Despite high volatility, the stock closed flat in October.

Infosys attempting to recover after a crash (₹687.9)

The Infosys stock was impacted by negative news and the price tumbled by a record level and even registered an 11-month low of ₹615.1. The 21-DMA has crossed below the 50-DMA; the daily relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicator are pointing downwards making the medium-term outlook weak. However, the stock price recovered over the past week and managed to close at ₹687.9, above the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of ₹638. But only a break above ₹700 can lead to a sustainable recovery. Over the medium term, it is highly probable that the stock will consolidate within a broad range of between ₹620 and ₹700. In case the sentiment shifts in favour of the stock resulting in the breakout of ₹700, it will face hindrances at ₹745 and ₹760. Alternatively, if the price breaches the support at ₹620, it will test the 52-week low at ₹599.8. Below that level, the sell-off could accelerate, potentially pulling down the price to ₹575. The stock plunged 14.9 per cent in October.

RIL sailing on good bullish momentum (₹1,456.9)

Reliance Industries (RIL) continued its uptrend, hitting record high in the past week. The stock registered a new all-time high of ₹1,489.65 on Thursday and closed with significant gains for the third consecutive month. Though the bulls appear to be in control, there are some concerns which can be observed in the price action. The bearish divergence is visible in the weekly relative strength index (RSI), whereas the daily RSI is hovering in the over-bought territory after seven months. The moving average convergence divergence indicator also shows a bearish divergence in the weekly time-frame. These factors call for caution as the stock might witness a price correction. So, if the stock declines, ₹1,400 will act as a support. A break below that level could drag the stock to ₹1,360. But if the stock continues with the current bullish trend, it is highly likely that it will appreciate to ₹1,500. The stock gave a return of 10 per cent October.

Tata Steel puts forth a good recovery (₹399.8)

A recovery in the stock price of Tata Steel accelerated last week as it cracked above a key resistance at ₹380 and closed at ₹399.8, testing the psychological level of ₹400. But the price has already confirmed a higher peak and the 21-day moving average is attempting to cross over the 50-day moving average – a bullish signal. The stock has also moved past the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous swing at ₹395, paving the way for further appreciation. The daily relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicator are signalling a substantial bullish momentum. Importantly, the price action has developed a double bottom chart pattern on the daily chart, which already stands confirmed. The stock will face a resistance at ₹418, beyond which it has the potential to move towards ₹440. However, if the price level of ₹400 manages to hinder the gains, it could decline to the supports at ₹380 and ₹360. The stock gained 5.5 per cent in October.