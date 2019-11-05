9:00 am

Today's Pick: Bajaj Finserv (₹8,706.6): Buy

After a subdued month of October and failing to provide a decisive break above its previous high in the first week of the month, the shares of Bajaj Finserv marked a new lifetime on Monday at ₹8,750 and closed the day at ₹8,706.6. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Bajaj Finserv.