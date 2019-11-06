9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Wednesday's session marginally lower.

The Sensex quoted at 40,150, down 98 points or 0.24 per cent lower on its overnight close.

The Nifty opened at 11,901, down 16 points or 0.14 per cent lower.

9:10 am

What to watch: Indiabulls HF: Results, fund-raising plans eyed

The board of directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance will meet on Wednesday to consider results for the quarter and half-year ending September 2019. Besides, its board will also consider raising funds through issue of non-convertible debentures and/or compulsorily convertible debentures and/or optionally convertible debentures and/or NCDs-cum-convertible warrants. Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of funds the company plans to raise and the mode.

Nath Pulp to turn merger with Rama Pulp

Shares of Nath Pulp & Paper Mills will turn ex-date on Thursday ahead of its merger with Rama Pulp & Papers. According to a scheme, Nath Paper and its unlisted arm Nath Chemicals will merge with Rama Pulp. Shareholders of Nath Paper will get one share of Rama Pulp for every two shares; Nath Chemicals’ shareholders will receive 1.8 shares of Rama Pulp for every one share. Those who wish to receive Rama Pulp shares need to buy Nath Pulp shares by Wednesday.

Tata Steel, Canara Bank, Cipla, Lupin results

Over 60 firms including Bannari Amman Sugars, Bajaj Electricals, Bosch, BSE, Canara Bank, Cipla, Clariant Chem, Corporation Bank, Exide, EID Parry, Emami, Fortis Health, Firstsource, Godrej Consumer, Hindustan Oil, Kalpataru, Lupin, Minda Corp, Munjal Showa, Manappuram Fin, Max Fin, Religare, Revathi Equipment, Prakash Ind, Satin Credit, Schneider, Shipping Corp, Taj GVK, Tata Steel, V-Guard and Voltas will declare their July-September quarter results on Wednesday.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Minda Corporation (₹101.6): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels.

The stock has been on an intermediate-term downtrend since encountering a key resistance at ₹155 in early January this year. But the stock found support at ₹65.5, 52-week low, in late August. Triggered by positive divergence in the daily price rate of change indicator, the stock changed direction. Since late August the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Minda Corporation.