9:15 am

Opening bell

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Balrampur Chini Mills (₹160.4): Buy

The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on highlight on Wednesday and it surged 3.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above the key resistances at ₹155. Investors with short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels.

Since the stock took support at ₹109 in mid-August 2019, it has been in a medium-term uptrend. Key support at around ₹140 provided base in mid-November and the stock has been in a short-term uptrend since then. While trending up, the stock breached its 21- and 50-DMAs and it hovers well above them. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Balrampur Chini Mills.