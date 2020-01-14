9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Tuesday's session in the red.

The Sensex opened at 41,777, down 82 points or 0.20 per cent lower than its previous close.

The Nifty opened mildly lower at 12,320, down 8 points on its overnight close.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for January 14, 2019

₹1287 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1273 1257 1300 1315 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,273 levels

₹773 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 763 754 780 790 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss

₹239 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 237 233 242 245 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹242 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 123 120 128 131 Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹123 levels

₹1543 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1530 1515 1558 1575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,530 levels

₹330 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 324 318 336 342 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the stock of SBI reverses higher from 324 levels

₹2191 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2170 2150 2215 2235 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,215 levels

12362 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12310 12260 12400 12440 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,310 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: L&T Finance Holdings (₹126.7): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of L&T Finance Holdings at current levels. Strengthening the medium-term uptrend that has been in place from the 52-week low of ₹78.6 recorded in October last year, the stock gained almost 4 per cent with above average volume on Monday. Moreover, this rally has decisively breached a key resistance at ₹122 after a sideways consolidation phase. The stock had resumed its uptrend taking support at ₹115 last week, where the 200-DMA provided base. It trades well above the 50- and 200-DMAs. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past one week. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on L&T Finance Holdings.