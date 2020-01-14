Live Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open weak

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Tuesday's session in the red.

The Sensex opened at 41,777, down 82 points or 0.20 per cent lower than its previous close.

The Nifty opened mildly lower at 12,320, down 8 points on its overnight close.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for January 14, 2019

₹1287 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1273

1257

1300

1315

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,273 levels

 

₹773 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

763

754

780

790

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss

 

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

233

242

245

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹242 levels

 

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

128

131

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹123 levels

 

₹1543 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1515

1558

1575

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,530 levels

 

₹330 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

318

336

342

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the stock of SBI reverses higher from 324 levels

 

₹2191 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2150

2215

2235

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,215 levels

 

12362 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12310

12260

12400

12440

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,310 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: L&T Finance Holdings (₹126.7): Buy

 

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of L&T Finance Holdings at current levels. Strengthening the medium-term uptrend that has been in place from the 52-week low of ₹78.6 recorded in October last year, the stock gained almost 4 per cent with above average volume on Monday. Moreover, this rally has decisively breached a key resistance at ₹122 after a sideways consolidation phase. The stock had resumed its uptrend taking support at ₹115 last week, where the 200-DMA provided base. It trades well above the 50- and 200-DMAs. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past one week. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on L&T Finance Holdings.

 

