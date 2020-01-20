10:05 am

Rupee slips 4 paise to 71.12 against US dollar amid rising crude prices

The rupee opened on a weak note and declined 4 paise to 71.12 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, as concerns over rising crude oil prices weighed on the investor community.

Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to a spurt in crude oil prices following rising tensions in West Asia and North Africa. Click here to read in full the rupee report.

9:30 am

Big Story: What India Inc needs from Budget 2020-21

As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high. We take stock of the current state of key sectors and look at measures that can give a boost. Click here to read in full the Big Story.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the week on a firm note.

The Sensex jumped 120 points to 42,066, while the Nifty was quoted at 12,378, up 26 points.

9:00 am

Index Outlook: The Sensex and the Nifty edge higher...

After an initial rally in the early part of last week, the Sensex and the Nifty turned volatile but ended the week on a positive note. The third-quarter earnings will continue to be the highlight in the coming week and can trigger stock-specific movements.

Now that the Phase 1 trade deal between the US and China has been signed, global investors will focus on the policy rate decisions across the globe. Bank of Japan (BOJ), Bank of Canada (BOC) and European Central Bank (ECB) rate decisions are key global events to look forward to. Click here to read in full the Index Outlook on the Sensex and Nifty.