9:15 am

Opening Bell

The Sensex and Nifty opened Friday's session flat. The Sensex was quoting at 41,409, up 23 points or 0.06 per cent higher on its overnight close. The Nifty was at 12,177, down 2 points on its previous close.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, January 24, 2020

₹1245 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1230 1215 1260 1275 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,260 levels

₹784 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 775 768 790 800 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹775

₹237 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 236 233 240 243 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹240 levels

₹117 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 115 113 120 123 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹115 levels

₹1527 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1515 1500 1545 1560 The stock of RIL is range-bound. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,545 levels

₹323 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 316 310 328 334 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹328 levels

₹2193 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2170 2150 2215 2235 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,170 levels

12201 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12150 12100 12250 12300 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract manages to move beyond 12,250 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Tanla Solutions (₹75.7): Buy

The stock of Tanla Solutions gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a key resistance in the band between ₹70 and ₹72. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels.

Since it took support at ₹43.5 in early November, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. But it has encountered a key resistance at around ₹70 in December and thereafter started to move sideways with an upward bias. The ongoing rally has helped the stock to surpass the significant medium-term resistance in the band between ₹70 and ₹72. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Tanla Solutions.