Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices open flat

9:15 am

Opening Bell

The Sensex and Nifty opened Friday's session flat. The Sensex was quoting at 41,409, up 23 points or 0.06 per cent higher on its overnight close. The Nifty was at 12,177, down 2 points on its previous close.

 

 

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, January 24, 2020

₹1245 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,260 levels

 

₹784 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

775

768

790

800

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a fixed stop-loss at ₹775

 

₹237 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

240

243

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹240 levels

 

₹117 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

115

113

120

123

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹115 levels

 

₹1527 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1545

1560

The stock of RIL is range-bound. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,545 levels

 

₹323 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

316

310

328

334

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹328 levels

 

₹2193 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2150

2215

2235

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹2,170 levels

 

12201 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12150

12100

12250

12300

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract manages to move beyond 12,250 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

 

 

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Tanla Solutions (₹75.7): Buy

The stock of Tanla Solutions gained 5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a key resistance in the band between ₹70 and ₹72. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels.

Since it took support at ₹43.5 in early November, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. But it has encountered a key resistance at around ₹70 in December and thereafter started to move sideways with an upward bias. The ongoing rally has helped the stock to surpass the significant medium-term resistance in the band between ₹70 and ₹72. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Tanla Solutions.

 

 

Published on January 24, 2020