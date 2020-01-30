10:10 am

Coronavirus anxiety weighs on Asian stocks, boosts safe-haven bid

Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries about the spread of a new virus from China sent investors heading for safety.

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, although bank Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about a low inflation outlook added to US government bonds’ appeal. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

10:00 am

Daily rupee call: Short rupee on rallies with stop-loss at 71

The rupee (INR) gained yesterday, ending the session at 71.25 versus its previous close of 71.33 against the dollar. However, the domestic currency was unable to breach resistance at 71.2, where the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downtrend coincides. Thus, that level is a considerable resistance and for the local currency to establish an uptrend, it should take out that level.

The price action in the daily chart seems to suggest that the Indian currency might weaken from current levels. On the downside, we can spot a support band between 71.5 and 71.6. On the other hand, if the rupee moves past the resistance at 71.2, the subsequent resistance is at the important level of 71. Click here to read the full daily rupee call report.

9:45 am

IDFC First Bank net loss grows to Rs 1,639 crore in Q3; shares slide

IDFC First Bank registered a net loss of Rs 1,638.89 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal, as against a net loss of Rs 1,538.01 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank attributed the loss to provisioning of Rs 1,622 crore towards a stressed telecom account. Click here to read more on IDFC First Bank results.

9:30 am

Ahead of the Union Budget, road builders’ shares rally

Investors are piling into shares of Indian road builders, betting that Saturday’s Union Budget will contain measures to spur investment in infrastructure. Click here to read in full the report on rally in road builders' shares.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday.

The Sensex opened at 41,038, down 159 points or 0.39 per cent lower. The Nifty opened at 12,079, down 49 points or 0.41 per cent lower.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for January 30, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1235 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1210 1200 1240 1250 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,240 levels

₹790 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 768 760 800 816 The stock is hovering around the resistance at ₹800; hence, buy with tight stop-loss only if the stock rises above it.

₹237 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 235 230 239 242 Despite yesterday's recovery, the trend remains bearish. Initiate fresh short position with stop-loss at ₹240

₹118 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 114 112 119 122 ONGC is expected to recover from current levels. Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹116

₹1480 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1455 1440 1485 1500 Stock price remains below the critical level of ₹1,500. So, sell the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹1,510

₹316 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 310 304 320 327 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹320 levels

₹2154 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2165 2150 2205 2225 Bears seems to gain momentum; but initiate short positions with tight stop-loss only if price slips below ₹2,150

12121 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12100 12050 12200 12250 Initiate fresh short position with tight stop-loss as the index continues to face downward pressure

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: BPCL (₹479): Buy

Traders looking for short-term opportunities can consider buying the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), as the price action hints at a fresh rally.

The stock, which began to appreciate in late August last year, rallied from ₹310 and marked its lifetime high of ₹549 in November, returning a substantial 75 per cent for the period. Since then, the price has been softening and declined to ₹448.5 in January. From then on, the stock has been consolidating in a sideways trend between ₹450 and ₹476. Click here to read in full the Today's Pick on BPCL