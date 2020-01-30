10:10 am
Coronavirus anxiety weighs on Asian stocks, boosts safe-haven bid
Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand on Thursday as worries about the spread of a new virus from China sent investors heading for safety.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, although bank Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about a low inflation outlook added to US government bonds’ appeal. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.
10:00 am
Daily rupee call: Short rupee on rallies with stop-loss at 71
The rupee (INR) gained yesterday, ending the session at 71.25 versus its previous close of 71.33 against the dollar. However, the domestic currency was unable to breach resistance at 71.2, where the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downtrend coincides. Thus, that level is a considerable resistance and for the local currency to establish an uptrend, it should take out that level.
The price action in the daily chart seems to suggest that the Indian currency might weaken from current levels. On the downside, we can spot a support band between 71.5 and 71.6. On the other hand, if the rupee moves past the resistance at 71.2, the subsequent resistance is at the important level of 71. Click here to read the full daily rupee call report.
9:45 am
IDFC First Bank net loss grows to Rs 1,639 crore in Q3; shares slide
IDFC First Bank registered a net loss of Rs 1,638.89 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal, as against a net loss of Rs 1,538.01 crore in the same period a year ago.
The bank attributed the loss to provisioning of Rs 1,622 crore towards a stressed telecom account. Click here to read more on IDFC First Bank results.
9:30 am
Ahead of the Union Budget, road builders’ shares rally
Investors are piling into shares of Indian road builders, betting that Saturday’s Union Budget will contain measures to spur investment in infrastructure. Click here to read in full the report on rally in road builders' shares.
9:15 am
Opening bell
The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday.
The Sensex opened at 41,038, down 159 points or 0.39 per cent lower. The Nifty opened at 12,079, down 49 points or 0.41 per cent lower.
9:10 am
Day Trading Guide for January 30, 2019
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1235 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1210
1200
1240
1250
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,240 levels
₹790 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
768
760
800
816
The stock is hovering around the resistance at ₹800; hence, buy with tight stop-loss only if the stock rises above it.
₹237 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
230
239
242
Despite yesterday's recovery, the trend remains bearish. Initiate fresh short position with stop-loss at ₹240
₹118 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
114
112
119
122
ONGC is expected to recover from current levels. Initiate fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹116
₹1480 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1440
1485
1500
Stock price remains below the critical level of ₹1,500. So, sell the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹1,510
₹316 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
310
304
320
327
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹320 levels
₹2154 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2165
2150
2205
2225
Bears seems to gain momentum; but initiate short positions with tight stop-loss only if price slips below ₹2,150
12121 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12100
12050
12200
12250
Initiate fresh short position with tight stop-loss as the index continues to face downward pressure
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
9:00 am
Today's Pick: BPCL (₹479): Buy
Traders looking for short-term opportunities can consider buying the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), as the price action hints at a fresh rally.
The stock, which began to appreciate in late August last year, rallied from ₹310 and marked its lifetime high of ₹549 in November, returning a substantial 75 per cent for the period. Since then, the price has been softening and declined to ₹448.5 in January. From then on, the stock has been consolidating in a sideways trend between ₹450 and ₹476. Click here to read in full the Today's Pick on BPCL