9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices opened Tuesday's session on a firm note, notching up gains of over 0.7 per cent at the open.

The Sensex was at 40,174, up 302 points or 0.76 per cent, while the Nifty was at 11,796, up 88 points or 0.75 per cent.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1193 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1178 1165 1210 1225 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,210 levels

₹767 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 760 752 775 784 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹760 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 204 201 210 214 The stock of ITC is hovering in the oversold territory. Go long on a strong rally above ₹210 levels with a stiff stop-loss

₹103 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 100 97 106 110 Go long while maintaining a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹106 levels

₹1385 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1370 1355 1400 1417 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,400 levels

₹298 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 293 288 305 312 Outlook is bearish for the stock of SBI. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while retaining a stop-loss at ₹305

₹2103 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2080 2060 2125 2145 Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to rally above ₹2,125 levels

11703 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11650 11600 11750 11800 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract jumps above 11,750 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Castrol India (₹147.1): Buy

The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good volume. This rally provides traders with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

Following a corrective decline in the months of November and December 2019, the stock found support at ₹125 in early January 2020. Triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index and moving average convergence divergence indicator the stock changed direction in early January. Since then the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Castrol India.