10:20 am

US jobs data and global coronavirus worries hold dollar firm

The dollar held gains on Monday after job market data provided the latest sign of US economic strength, while worries about the coronavirus epidemic kept other trade-exposed currencies subdued.

Data on Friday showed US job growth accelerated last month, blowing past estimates, with particular strength in construction - indicating the economy is in decent shape.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, meanwhile, rose again over the weekend, passing the total killed by the SARS epidemic. It now stands at 908 in mainland China, where there are a total of 40,171 infections. Click here to read in full the global forex markets report.

10:05 am

Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as coronavirus outbreak hits China demand

Oil prices on Monday extended their decline from an early January peak above $70 as the spectre of excess supplies loomed over the market after the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand in China, the world's largest oil importer.

Brent crude hit a low of $53.63 a barrel and was at $54.09 by 0100 GMT, down 38 cents. US West Texas Intermediate fell 38 cents to $49.94 a barrel after striking a low of $49.56. Click here to read in full the global oil markets report.

9:55 am

Sensex, Nifty drop lower

The Sensex dropped 202 points or 0.49 per cent in early session to trade at 40,939. The Nifty was trading down 63 points or 0.53 per cent at 12,034.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, HeroMotoCorp and Hindustan Unilever. The laggards were led Tata Steel, which dropped over 4 per cent, M&M (down 3.16 per cent), ONGC (1.92 per cent), NTPC (1.38 per cent) and Sun Pharma (1.23 per cent).

According to an agency report, the Sensex dropped over 150 points in opening session, tracking losses in global equities amid rising concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

In the previous session, Sensex closed 164.18 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 41,141.85, and the Nifty settled at 12,098.35, down by 39.60 points or 0.33 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 161.93 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 178.59 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,228.53 crore for the quarter ended on December 2019.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,753.07 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

According to the report, domestic equities were trading on a negative note following weak cues from global equities as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic kept investors on edge.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant losses.

Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 0.20 per cent to $54.36 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 9 paise against the US dollar to 71.34 in morning session. (with inputs from PTI)

9:45 am

Asian markets fall as coronavirus concerns weigh on sentiment

Stocks and oil fell while safe-haven gold rose on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak surpassed the SARS epidemic, raising alarm bells about its severity.

As many as 908 people have so far died in China's central Hubei province as of Sunday with most of the new deaths in the provincial capital of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

9:30 am

Big Story: What’s in store for consumption stocks?

Much was expected from the Budget for speeding up the economic rate in terms of a consumption boost. After all, putting more money in the hands of the common man would result in increased demand for goods, which in turn would improve capacity utilisation of companies and get them to invest to meet the demand. Click here to read in full the Big Story on consumption stocks.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices opened the week in the red.

The Sensex was quoting at 41,051, down 90 points or 0.19 per cent, while the Nifty was at 12,074, down 23 points or 0.20 per cent lower.

9:10 am

Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty hover at crucial levels

The past two weeks were volatile both for global and domestic equity indices. After a sharp plunge in the previous week, the indices witnessed a strong comeback this week.

While the fear around coronavirus continues to escalate, the US market posted a strong rally, on the back of corporate earnings and employment data beating expectations and easing the worry over economic growth.

On the domestic front, after Budget, the focus was on the RBI’s policy meeting. While the RBI kept its policy rate on hold, it announced other measures to boost credit growth and ease interest rates in the economy. This kept the domestic indices buoyant. Click here to read in full the Index Outlook.

9:00 am

Weekly Trading Guide for week beginning Monday, February 10, 2020: Tata Steel likely to head north

SBI (₹320.5)

After a minor decline, the stock of SBI bounced back from the support at ₹300. The rally took the stock above the resistance at ₹310; SBI closed the week at ₹320.5.

Though the price has moved past the 21-day moving average (DMA), it is facing a strong resistance at ₹325, where the 50-DMA coincides. This increases the significance of the resistance.

Following the rally, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved up; it has crossed the midpoint level of 50 — a bullish indication. Also, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing an uptick.

However, the stock is hovering around a key resistance. Hence, traders are advised to buy only if the price advances above ₹325 with a stop-loss at ₹310. Above ₹325, the immediate resistance is at ₹338, and the subsequent resistance is at ₹343.

If the stock fails to break out of ₹325 and declines, one can buy at ₹310 with ₹297 as the stop-loss.

ITC (₹213.4)

Extending the downtrend, the stock of ITC weakened last week and registered a 52-week low at ₹205. But the stock recovered from that level before closing the week at ₹213.4.

However, the major trend remains bearish and it might face selling pressure if the price rises from current levels. Notably, the stock stays well below the 21- and 50-DMAs, and ₹220 seems to be acting as a resistance. The stock should break out of that level to establish a sustainable rally.

While the MACD indicator in the daily chart has further extended into the negative territory, the RSI remains below the midpoint level of 50. All these factors hint at further depreciation in the stock price in the near term. On the back of the downtrend, if the stock declines, it will most likely retest its prior low at ₹205.

Hence, traders can approach the stock with a bearish bias and short it on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹223. The support below ₹205 is at ₹196.

Infosys (₹777.3)

The stock of Infosys continued to consolidate during the last week. The stock has been oscillating between ₹760 and ₹790 over the past two weeks. But it continues to stay above both 21- and 50-DMAs, hinting at a bullish inclination. Until the price stays above ₹760, the uptrend will not be under threat.

However, there are no indications of a fresh uptrend as the daily RSI, despite staying above the midpoint level of 50, is showing signs of reduced bullish strength. The MACD indicator in the daily chart, too, shows signs of bulls losing sheen.

There is a significant hurdle at ₹800; thus, the zone between ₹790 and ₹800 is a significant resistance band. This increases the chances of a price correction and, therefore, traders are advised to wait until the resistance band is breached.

One can buy the stock above ₹800 with a stop-loss at ₹770. On the upside, the resistance levels beyond ₹800 are at ₹832 and ₹847.

RIL (₹1,433.6)

The stock of Reliance Industries rallied through last week after declining sharply towards last month-end.

But the rally was capped at the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior downtrend, and the price remains below 21- and 50-DMAs. This implies that the stock is trading with a negative bias. Though the daily RSI rose in tandem with the price, it is below the midpoint level of 50, and the MACD indicator continues to be in the bearish territory.

One can also notice an evening star candlestick pattern in daily chart — a bearish indication. Thus, until the stock trades below ₹1,500, a bullish trend cannot be confirmed.

Traders can maintain a bearish view on the stock. Initiate a fresh short position only if it falls below the support at ₹1,425. Place an initial stop-loss at ₹1,470 and shift it downwards if RIL declines with a gap of 1.5 times the daily average true range indicator.

The supports are at ₹1,400 and ₹1,365.

Tata Steel (₹471)

The stock of Tata Steel rallied strongly last week, taking support at ₹420 levels. It has moved past the 21- and 50-DMAs, potentially indicating a resumption of bullish trend; the stock has also rallied above the important level of ₹460.

Following the rally, the daily RSI has risen sharply and crossed above the midpoint level of 50 — a bullish indication. The MACD indicator in the daily chart, too, is showing signs of recovery as it enters the bullish zone.

Thus, the outlook is positive. From the trading perspective, it is recommended to initiate fresh long positions on dips and place a stop-loss at ₹455.

On the upside, the stock will face a resistance at ₹500. The resistance is significant as it coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the downtrend that extended between early 2018 and late 2019.

Hence, ₹500 can be the primary target, above which the resistance is at ₹515.