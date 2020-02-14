9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, February 14, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1241 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1227 1213 1255 1270 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,255 levels

₹792 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 785 777 800 810 Near-term stance is positive for the stock. Buy in declines while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹785 levels

₹211 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 209 206 215 218 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹209 levels

₹105 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 103 100 108 111 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹103 levels

₹1473 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1460 1445 1485 1500 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,460 levels

₹327 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 321 315 333 340 Last session, the stock managed to rally on the back of buying interest. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹321

₹2191 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2170 2150 2210 2230 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,170 levels

12174 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12125 12075 12225 12275 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,125 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Karnataka Bank (₹79.1): Buy

The stock of Karnataka Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Thursday, breaching a downward sloping trend-line and also 21- as well as 50-DMAs decisively. This rally provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Karnataka Bank.