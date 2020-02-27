10:35 am

What to Watch: Focus on Q3 results of Technofab Engg, KSB

The boards of Technofab Engineering and KSB Ltd will meet on Thursday to announce quarterly results for the period ended December 31, 2019 and dividend. Technofab Engineering has been reporting losses; for Q1 and Q2 of FY20, it had posted losses of ₹57.29 crore and ₹10.44 crore respectively. KSB, on the other hand, reported profit of ₹23.80 crore for Q2 and ₹27.80 crore for Q1 of the current fiscal. Shareholders of these companies will closely monitor their performances.

10:25 am

Dollar holds advantage as coronavirus spread unsettles investors

The dollar held gains against the yen on Thursday as growing fears that a coronavirus outbreak is turning into a pandemic drove investors to the safety of US Treasuries. The dollar also traded near a three-month high versus the pound due to worries Britain's trade talks with the European Union were stalling and dashed expectations for big fiscal spending. Click here to read more on the global forex market report.

10:15 am

Rupee rises 5 paise to 71.60 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee appreciated by 5 paise to 71.60 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and weakening of the greenback in the overseas market.

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices and weakening of the American currency vis-a-vis other currencies overseas supported the rupee, while a weak opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit. Click here to read more on the rupee report.

10:05 am

SBI report suggests ‘statistical’ tailwind to GDP growth rate...

The statistical benefits of the steep downward revision in FY2019 growth to 6.1 per cent from 6.8 per cent could push up FY2020 GDP growth to 4.7 per cent from 4.6 per cent, says ‘Ecowrap’, State Bank of India’s economic research report. However, the report cautioned that the impact of coronavirus on India could happen with a lag. Click here to read more on the SBI report that suggests 'statistical' tailwind to GDP growth rate...

9:55 am

Sensex, Nifty edge lower

The Sensex and Nifty, which opened in the red, edged down further in early session on Thursday.

The Sensex was quoting at 39,619, down 269 points or 0.68 per cent lower. The Nifty was at 11,592, down 85 points or 0.73 per cent.

On the 30-share benchmark index, Titan, L&T, Sun Pharma and NTPC were the only stocks in the green. The laggards were led by M&M (down 2.54 per cent), HCL Tech (2 per cent), TCS (1.6 per cent), IndusInd Bank (1.55 per cent) and HDFC Bank (1.28 per cent lower).

According to an agency report, the Sensex dropped over 200 points in opening session as incessant foreign fund outflow and the coronavirus overhang weighed on global investor sentiment.

In the previous session, the Sensex settled with a loss of 392.24 points, or 0.97 per cent, at 39,888.96, and the Nifty plummeted 119.40 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 11,678.50.

According to analysts cited in the report, the intense spread of coronavirus is pushing investors away. There is sharp foreign fund outflow led by a strong dollar index, as investors reduce their exposure to emerging markets amid global uncertainty.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,336.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,785.67 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Stock exchanges in Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses, while bourses in Shanghai were positive. Equities on Wall Street, too, ended on a tepid note on Wednesday.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.19 per cent to $52.18 per barrel. The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 71.63 against the US dollar in morning session (with inputs from PTI).

9:45 am

Asian stocks slide deeper as pandemic fears grow

Oil and Asian share markets extended losses on Thursday as the rapid global spread of the coronavirus kept investors on edge and seeking safety in gold and bonds.

Rising fears of a pandemic, which US health authorities have warned is likely, had already wiped more than $3.6 trillion from global stock markets by Wednesday's close.

China accounts for about 96 per cent of cases and has instituted dire containment methods that have paralysed global supply chains. But most new infections are now being reported elsewhere, with news on Thursday of a jump in cases in South Korea accompanied by a warning that the virus may be spreading in California. South Korea reported 334 new cases on Thursday, its largest daily rise since its first case was confirmed on January 20. China reported 433 new infections. Click here to read more on the Asian markets.

9:30 am

Indian stocks likely to rise this year, depending on economic recovery: Poll

Indian stocks are likely to rise this year, but only by a bit more than half as much as in 2019, according to market strategists polled by Reuters poll, who said much will depend on whether the domestic economy recovers from its current slowdown. Click here to read in full the report on Indian stocks likely to rise this year.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday. The Sensex was quoting at 39,726, down 133 points or 0.33 per cent lower. The Nifty opened at 11,638, down 39 points or 0.34 per cent lower.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for February 27, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1199 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1186 1170 1213 1225 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,213 levels

₹782 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 774 776 790 800 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹790 levels

₹198 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 196 193 201 204 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹201 levels

₹95 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 93 91 98 101 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹98 levels

₹1391 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1375 1360 1405 1420 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹1,405

₹328 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 322 315 333 340 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI move above ₹333 levels

₹2123 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2100 2080 2145 2165 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹2,145 levels

11695 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11650 11600 11745 11800 The contract tests a key support at current levels. Go long with tight stop-loss on a strong rally above 11,745 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: CSB Bank (₹176.8): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon with a contrarian view can buy the stock of CSB Bank at current levels. The stock has been in a medium-term downtrend since recording a 52-week high at ₹314 in early December 2019. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on CSB Bank.