10:00 am

Sensex, Nifty trade firm

The Sensex and Nifty traded firm in early session, after opening in the green on Tuesday.

The Sensex was quoting at 38,600, up 456 points or 1.20 per cent higher, while the Nifty was at 11,283, up 150 points or 1.35 per cent firmer.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack were Sun Pharma (up 4.8 per cent), HeroMotoCorp (3.34 per cent), Tata Steel (2.79 per cent), Bharti Airtel (2.49 per cent) and ICICI Bank (2.25 per cent).

The laggards on the 30-share index were HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank which were in weakly negative territory.

According to an agency report, the Sensex surged over 500 points in early session, tracking firm gains in global stocks amid hopes that policymakers across the world would take measures to ease the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from G7 countries will hold talks later in the day to discuss ways to coordinate their responses to cushion the epidemic’s impact on the global economy.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer closed 153.27 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 38,144.02, and the broader Nifty closed lower by 69 points or 0.62 per cent at 11,132.75.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 1,354.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,138.74 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to the report, traders attributed the surge in domestic benchmarks to global equities that rallied on hopes of stimulus from global policymakers to lessen the impact of coronavirus on their economies, ahead of the talks between G7 finance ministers and central bank heads.

Persistent foreign fund outflows, too, weighed on domestic investor sentiment, they added.

Stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with firm gains in their morning sessions. Bourses in the US, too, ended on a strong note on Monday.

The rupee appreciated 16 paise to 72.59 against the US dollar in morning session. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.43 per cent to $53.16 per barrel (with inputs from PTI).

9:40 am

Global shares extend rebound on policy action hopes

Global shares and oil prices extended their rebound on Tuesday on mounting speculation policymakers around the world would move to ease the economic fallout from the spreading coronavirus.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened firm on Tuesday.

The Sensex opened on a firm note, trading up 481 points or 1.26 per cent at 38,625. The Nifty was trading at 11,295, up 163 points or 1.47 per cent.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1182 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1170 1155 1195 1210 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,195 levels

₹744 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 735 725 755 765 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹755 levels

₹195 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 193 191 198 201 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹193 levels

₹89 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 87 85 92 95 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹92 levels

₹1314 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1300 1285 1330 1345 The trades above a key support level of ₹1,300. Go short only if it declines below this base with a tight stop-loss

₹287 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 282 274 296 303 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock. Sell on rallies while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹296 levels

₹1999 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1980 1960 2020 2045 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2020 levels

11123 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11070 11020 11175 11225 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract fails to rally above 11,175 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: PNB Housing Finance (₹338.2): Sell

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of PNB Housing Finance at current levels. The stock tumbled 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, decisively breaking below a key medium-term support at ₹372. This fall has strengthened the medium as well as short-term downtrend. Moreover, the long-term trend is also down for the stock. It now trades well below its 21- and 50-day moving averages.