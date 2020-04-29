9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the green on Wednesday. The Sensex opened at 32,324, up 210 points or 0.65 per cent higher, while the Nifty was trading at 9,438, up 57 points or 0.61 per cent.

9:10 am

How much could Reliance Industries raise through rights issue?

Reliance Industries could raise a maximum of $13.8 billion through the proposed rights issue if it issues fresh shares to the tune of 12 per cent at a discount of 5 per cent from the current market price, guesstimated Morgan Stanley. At a current $/rupee value, it could be around ₹1.05-lakh crore. Click here to read in full the report on Reliance Industries' rights issue.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: RBL Bank (₹126.2): Buy

Investors with a high-risk appetite can buy the stock of RBL Bank at current levels. The stock jumped 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, breaching a key resistance at around ₹120. In early March, the stock breached a significant support at ₹250 and continued to trend downwards. It has been in a medium-term downtrend over the past two months. But the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹101 last week and found support. Click here to read Today's Pick on RBL Bank.