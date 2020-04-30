Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices open firm

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session in the green.

Both the indices were up 2 per cent. The Sensex was up 656 points or 33,377 points higher, while the Nifty was at 9,740, up 187 points or 1.96 per cent firmer.

 

 

 

9:10 am

Today's Pick: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (₹288.2): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at current levels. After a sharp fall in the month of March, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹203 in late March and found support. Subsequently, the stock reversed direction as it entered the deep oversold territory.

While trending up, the stock had surpassed a key resistance as well as the 21-DMA in early April. The stock trades well above its 21-DMA. After testing a significant resistance at ₹267 for over the past two weeks, the stock breached this barrier on Wednesday by gaining 5.5 per cent with above average volume. This rally strengthens the short-term uptrend. Click here to read more on Today's Pick on Adani Ports SEZ

 

 

 

9:00 am

Day Trading Guide For Thursday, April 30, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹976 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

960

945

990

1005

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹960 levels

 

₹677 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

667

658

685

695

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹667 levels

 

₹182 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

177

185

188

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses higher from ₹180 levels

 

₹70 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

68

65

72

75

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹72 levels

 

₹1426 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1445

1460

The stock is range-bound. Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if it rallies above ₹1,445 levels.

 

₹190 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

179

198

205

Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹185 levels

 

₹1905 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1860

1925

1945

As long as the stock trades above ₹1,880 the near-term stance remains positive. Buy in dips

 

9549 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9500

9450

9600

9650

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 9,500 levels

 

