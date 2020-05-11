9:55 am

Asian shares push higher as more countries ease lockdowns

Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies, even as some reported an unwelcome pick up in new coronavirus cases.

South Korea warned of a second wave of the new coronavirus as infections rebounded to a one-month high, while new infections accelerated in Germany. Yet millions of French people are set to cautiously emerge from one of Europe's strictest lockdowns on Monday, as countries across Europe ease restrictions.

Investors seemed determined to stay optimistic and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 1.6 per cent and Chinese blue chips 0.7 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 opened soft but bounced as the morning wore on and was last up 0.5 per cent. EUROSTOXX 50 futures gained 0.8 per cent and FTSE futures 0.7 per cent. Click here to read more on the Asian markets.

9:45 am

How to use Commitment of Traders report

With elevated levels of volatility in commodity trading these days, price-based indicators are swinging wildly, posing a challenge to decision-making.

How about an indicator that neglects the price volatility and instead tells us the bigger picture by keeping a tab on fund flows? The Commitment of Traders report, often referred to as COT or COTR, is one such indicator that shows the positioning of market participants in futures and options contract of various asset classes. Click here to read more on how to use Commitment of Traders report.

9:30 am

Big Story: Has Covid-19 made matters worse for road construction companies?

Road construction companies began 2020 on a high note with booming stock prices, following the announcement of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP). However, most of their gains now have been eroded in the recent market carnage.

The rout in stock prices reflects the bleak prospects of most companies in the sector, which are expected to worsen further due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown. Many experts are now beginning to compare the current slowdown in the construction sector to 2008 and 2013, when many players with weak financials were forced to exit the industry.

How were the road construction companies placed before the Covid-19 pandemic? How does the lockdown impact their business? What are the key parameters that will drive business growth going forward? Read on to find out. Click here to read in full the Big Story on how the impact of Covid-19 on road construction companies.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the week on a firm note.

The Sensex opened at 32,005, up 363 points or 1.15 per cent, while the Nifty opened at 9,365, up 114 points or 1.24 per cent.

9:10 am

Index Outlook | Sensex, Nifty 50 reverse from key resistance levels

The domestic equity indices — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 — began last week on the back foot, taking bearish cues from the global markets, and continued to trend downwards.

Selling pressure and profit-taking at higher levels kept the indices in a narrow band for the rest of the week.

The US markets’ higher close on Friday could trigger a positive start in domestic markets this week . However, the Sensex and the Nifty need to move above the key resistance level of 33,000 and 9,600, respectively, to bring back the bullish momentum. Click here to read in full the Index Outlook.

9:00 am

Weekly trading guide: Infosys stays above key base

SBI (₹166.6)

The stock of SBI, which has been trading in a sideways trend between ₹173.5 and ₹200 for over a month, broke below the lower boundary of the range last week and closed at ₹166.6. On Friday, it registered a fresh one-year low of ₹166.1, which is also the lowest price since February, 2016.

The fresh breakdown has opened the door for further weakness. The fact that the trend prior to the consolidation had been bearish will only make the case stronger for sellers. Last week, the price slipped below the 21-day moving average. The moving average convergence divergence indicator in the daily chart is showing signs of fresh downward momentum and remains in the negative territory.

Also, the daily relative strength index, which was already below the midpoint level of 50, is showing a fresh downtick. Given these bearish indications, traders can short the stock on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹185.

On the downside, the stock might find a base in the form of a support band between ₹150 and ₹156. A break below those levels can drag the stock price to ₹140.

ITC (₹158.2)

Unable to break out of resistance at ₹187, the stock of ITC declined sharply last week, falling below both the 21- and 50-day moving averages. The stock has breached the critical support of ₹175, turning the outlook bearish. The stock registered a five-week low of ₹157.1 on Friday.

Thus, the recovery phase, which had been in place for the past one month, seems to have hit a roadblock, and now the stock might be aligning with the major bear trend. Corroborating the bearish outlook, the daily relative strength index has dipped below the midpoint level of 50 and is exhibiting downward strength.

The moving average convergence divergence indicator in the daily chart, which was hovering in the neutral region, has fallen to the negative territory. Thus, all the factors point to a possible decline from current levels. But the stock has a minor support at ₹155.

So, traders can sell the stock if it breaks below ₹155 and place a stop-loss at ₹166. The immediate support below ₹155 can be spotted at ₹146. Below that level, the stock might test its prior low at ₹134.6.

Infosys (₹674.2)

The stock of Infosys declined last week as it struggled to retain the upward momentum. Notably, it had gained during the preceding two weeks. The price has slipped below the support of ₹700, but remains above the crucial level of ₹650.

Also, it stays above the 21- and 50-day moving averages, which lie at ₹655 and ₹663, respectively. This indicates that the stock still has several supports which can arrest the decline and even help resume its upswing. Substantiating this, the moving average convergence divergence indicator in the daily chart remains in the positive territory. The daily relative strength index, too, lies above the midpoint level of 50.

So, despite moderation in price, a bearish trend-reversal cannot be confirmed yet. One can be bullish until the stock remains above ₹650. Hence, traders can go long on the stock with a stop-loss at ₹630. A resumption in uptrend can lift the stock price beyond ₹700, where it can retest its previous high of ₹720.

The nearest resistance above that level is at ₹760, beyond which the stock can rally towards the resistance at ₹800.

RIL (₹1,561.8)

The stock of Reliance Industries has been one of the standout performers among the major stocks. Retaining its strong bull trend, the stock appreciated last week and is now within a striking distance from its all-time high, which is ₹1,617.5.

Though the stock looked sluggish during the first half of last week, it regained traction and rose sharply towards the end, decisively breaking out of the resistances at ₹1,500 and ₹1,540. Adding to it, the 21-day moving average has crossed over the 50-day moving average. Ending the week at ₹1,561.8, the stock has posted gains for seven weeks in a row, a strong bullish indication.

The daily relative strength index continues to rise in tandem with the stock price. The moving average convergence divergence indicator in the daily chart remains in a strong upward trajectory.

Considering the above factors, traders can initiate fresh long positions on the stock on declines with a stop-loss at ₹1,425. The stock can potentially test its lifetime high of ₹1,617.5. A breakout of that level can lift the stock to ₹1,700.

Tata Steel (₹272.9)

After opening with a gap down, the stock of Tata Steel was moving in a sideways trend throughout the last week. Thus, the stock remains within the broader consolidation range between ₹250 and ₹300. Unless it breaches either of these levels, the next leg of the trend cannot be confirmed.

The 50-day moving average is at ₹305. Thus, the price area between ₹300 and ₹305 can act as a resistance band. As there is a lack of trend, the daily relative strength index remains flat, and lies below the midpoint level of 50.

But the moving average convergence divergence indicator in the daily chart has been in an upward trajectory. However, it shows signs of the bulls losing strength. Until the price oscillates within ₹250 and ₹300, the stock cannot be expected to trend; so, traders can adopt a range-trading strategy till a break occurs.

Above the upper boundary of the range, the resistance levels can be spotted at ₹325 and ₹345, the 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. The support levels below the lower boundary of the range are at ₹240 and ₹225.