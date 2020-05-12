9:05 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹915 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 900 885 930 945 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹900 levels

₹682 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 675 665 690 700 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹690 levels

₹158 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 156 153 161 164 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹156 levels

₹77 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 74 71 79 82 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC manages to rally above ₹79 levels

₹1576 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1560 1545 1590 1605 Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,560 levels

₹165 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 160 155 170 176 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to move beyond ₹170 levels

₹1935 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1910 1890 1952 1975 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,952 levels

9225 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9150 9075 9300 9375 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 9,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Redington India (₹85.7): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Redington India at current levels. The stock has been in a short-term uptrend since it took support from the 52-week low recorded at ₹60 in late March this year. But the stock had encountered a key resistance at ₹82 in early April and started to move sideways in the band between ₹69 and ₹82 for a while.

On Monday, the stock jumped 7 per cent accompanied by above average volume, decisively breaking above the upper boundary of the sideways consolidation phase level at ₹82 as well as the 50-DMA. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend that has been in place since late March. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Redington India.