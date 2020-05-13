Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices surge over 3 per cent in opening trade

9:15 am

Opening bell

The Sensex and Nifty charged up over 3 per cent each at the open on Wednesday. The Sensex surged 1,093 points or 3.48 per cent to quote at 32,464. The Nifty jumped 298 points or 3.24 per cent to trade at 9,494 at the open.

9:05 am

Day Trading Guide for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹901 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

885

870

915

930

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹915 levels

 

₹687 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

678

670

695

705

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹678 levels

 

₹165 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

159

167

170

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹162 levels

 

₹76 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

71

79

82

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹79 levels

 

₹1480 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1440

1500

1520

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,500 levels

 

₹166 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

155

170

176

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹170 levels

 

₹1948 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1930

1910

1970

1990

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,930 levels

 

9212 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9140

9050

9300

9375

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract climbs above 9,300 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

 

 

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Vedanta (₹89.3): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Tuesday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹84 as well as the 50-day moving average. This rally provides traders an opportunity to buy it at current levels.

Following a sharp fall in late February and March, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹60 in end March and changed direction triggered by positive divergence on the daily RSI and daily price rate of change indicator. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Vedanta.

Published on May 13, 2020