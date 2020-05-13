9:15 am

Opening bell

The Sensex and Nifty charged up over 3 per cent each at the open on Wednesday. The Sensex surged 1,093 points or 3.48 per cent to quote at 32,464. The Nifty jumped 298 points or 3.24 per cent to trade at 9,494 at the open.

9:05 am

Day Trading Guide for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹901 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 885 870 915 930 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹915 levels

₹687 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 678 670 695 705 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹678 levels

₹165 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 162 159 167 170 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹162 levels

₹76 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 74 71 79 82 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹79 levels

₹1480 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1460 1440 1500 1520 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,500 levels

₹166 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 160 155 170 176 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹170 levels

₹1948 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1930 1910 1970 1990 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,930 levels

9212 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9140 9050 9300 9375 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract climbs above 9,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Vedanta (₹89.3): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vedanta at current levels. The stock jumped 12 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Tuesday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹84 as well as the 50-day moving average. This rally provides traders an opportunity to buy it at current levels.

Following a sharp fall in late February and March, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹60 in end March and changed direction triggered by positive divergence on the daily RSI and daily price rate of change indicator. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Vedanta.