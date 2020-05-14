9:15 am

Opening bell

In sharp contrast to Wednesday's strong opening, the benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened on a weak note on Thursday.

Sensex was down 627 points or 1.96 per cent lower at 31,381, while the Nifty dropped 178 points or 1.87 per cent to 9,207.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹927 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 915 900 940 955 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹915 levels

₹693 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 685 675 700 710 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹700 levels

₹165 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 162 159 167 170 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹167 levels

₹78 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 75 72 80 83 Consider initiating fresh long positions with stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹80 levels

₹1496 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1480 1460 1515 1535 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,480 levels

₹174 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 169 164 179 185 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of SBI while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹169 levels

₹1949 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1930 1910 1970 1990 Initiate fresh short positions with stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS declines below ₹1,930 levels

9393 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9300 9200 9500 9600 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies beyond 9,500 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Jindal Steel & Power (₹97.3): Buy

The stock of Jindal Steel & Power jumped 8 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, breaking above a vital resistance level of ₹94. After registering a 52-week low at ₹62 in early April this year, the stock reversed direction triggered by positive divergence. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. The stock eventually breached a key medium-term resistance at ₹94. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Jindal Steel & Power.