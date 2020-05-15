10:10 am

Oil mixed as coronavirus risks offset hopes that crude stockpiles will shrink

Oil prices were mixed on Friday after big gains a day earlier when the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted crude stockpiles would start to shrink in second-half 2020 after surging while the coronavirus pandemic slashed fuel demand.

Brent crude was up 1 cent at $31.13 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after rising nearly 7per cent on Thursday. The global benchmark is roughly flat on the week after rising for the previous two weeks.

Giving up earlier gains, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil was down 13 cents, or 0.5per cent, at $27.43 a barrel, having jumped 9per cent in the previous session. WTI is still heading for a third weekly gain, up more than 10per cent. Click here to read in full the oil markets report.

9:50 am

Dollar set for weekly gain as pandemic recovery hopes waver

The dollar eased from a three-week high on Friday but looked set for a modest weekly gain as rising Sino-US tensions and worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections rattled investors.

Wavering hopes for a quick global recovery from the pandemic had the trade-sensitive Australian dollar poised to snap five weeks of gains with a 1 per cent drop, its first weekly loss since early April.

The Aussie was steady in morning trade at $0.6464, about the middle of the range it has kept all month.

The beaten-down kiwi crept back over 60 cents to $0.6008 from a Thursday three-week low of $0.5958. Click here to read in full the global forex markets report.

9:35 am

Asian stocks to rise on optimism of post-lockdown recovery, stimulus

Asian stocks were set to rise on Friday amid investor optimism about the re-opening of the US economy from coronavirus lockdowns and possibly more stimulus that could fuel a recovery.

US President Donald Trump said he was open to negotiating another possible stimulus bill amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but “was taking his time” to see if more federal action was needed.

Ahead of the Asian open, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures climbed 0.16per cent, Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.85per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.15per cent. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the red on Friday.

Sensex was down 115 points or 0.37 per cent at 31,006, while the Nifty dropped 28 points or 0.31 per cent to 9,114.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, May 15, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹893 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 880 860 906 920 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹880 levels

₹658 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 650 640 670 680 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹670 levels

₹163 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 161 158 166 169 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹166 levels

₹76 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 74 71 79 82 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹74 levels

₹1435 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1420 1400 1450 1465 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,450 levels

₹167 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 164 159 173 179 Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹164 levels

₹1900 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1880 1850 1922 1945 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,880 levels

9143 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9050 8950 9240 9340 Initiate fresh short positions with tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 9,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (₹142.9): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current levels. The stock gained 4.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a significant long-term resistance level of ₹135.

Since it took support at ₹95 in late March this year, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. While trending up, the stock had decisively breached a key resistance at ₹110 in early April. But it had encountered a vital resistance at ₹135 in mid-April and moved sideways until recently. The decisive breakthrough of resistance at ₹135 has strengthened the short-term uptrend. Also, the stock hovers well above its 21- and 50-DMAs. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Chambal Fertilisers.