Markets open flat; HCL up 2%

The equity indices on Monday opened on a weak note tracking Asian peers.

Asian shares held tight ranges today, as investors awaited developments on US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines amid a resurgence of infections in Europe.

The Sensex is trading down 33 points at 38,812, while Nifty is almost flat at 11,503. About 970 shares have advanced, 538 shares declined, and 566 shares are unchanged.

All other sectoral indices are trading with a positive bias, while the Midcap index is down 0.03 per cent.

HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Zee, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra are trading higher, while Bharti Infratel, PowerGrid, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco and Britannia have lost the most in early trade.