Markets continued to display resilience on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty advancing during mid-morning trading on December 3, 2024. The benchmark Sensex traded at 80,713.22, registering a gain of 465.14 points or 0.58 per cent, while the Nifty 50 climbed 125.50 points or 0.52 per cent to 24,401.55.

The market breadth remained positive, with advances decisively outpacing declines. Out of 3,974 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,633 advanced, 1,203 declined, and 138 remained unchanged. A significant 230 stocks touched their 52-week highs, while only 10 hit 52-week lows, indicating broader market strength.

Sectoral indices showed robust performance, with the Nifty Bank leading gains, surging 1.00 per cent to 52,630.90. The Nifty Financial Services also advanced 0.82 per cent to 24,270.10, reflecting investor confidence in the banking and financial sectors.

Adani Ports emerged as the top gainer on the NSE, surging 6.23 per cent, followed by Adani Enterprises with a 2.38 per cent increase. UltraTech Cement gained 2.19 per cent, while Shriram Finance and Axis Bank rose 2.17 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively.

Conversely, some stocks experienced selling pressure. Trent led the losers, falling 1.59 per cent, closely followed by ITC with a 1.58 per cent decline. HDFC Life dropped 1.12 per cent, while Bharti Airtel and Tata Consumer Products retreated 1.11 per cent and 0.82 per cent respectively.

The Nifty Next 50 index also showed positive momentum, climbing 0.71 per cent to 71,668.00. The Nifty Midcap Select index marginally increased by 0.25 per cent to 12,757.65, suggesting broader market participation beyond large-cap stocks.

With markets still open and trading continuing, investors are monitoring various factors, including potential policy measures and corporate performance.