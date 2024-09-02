The Indian stock markets exhibited mixed performance by early afternoon on September 2, 2024. The Sensex opened at 82,725.28 but dipped slightly to 82,502.59, marking a gain of 136.82 points or 0.17 per cent by 1.07 PM. Similarly, the Nifty started the day at 25,333.60, but saw a slight dip, trading at 25,259.35 by 1.06 PM, reflecting a minor increase of 23.45 points or 0.09 per cent.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 4,104 stocks were traded by early afternoon. Among these, 1,650 stocks advanced, while 2,302 stocks declined, and 152 remained unchanged. The market saw 312 stocks hit their 52-week highs, while 27 stocks touched 52-week lows. Additionally, 332 stocks were in the upper circuit, and 289 were in the lower circuit.

In terms of sector performance, Nifty metal stocks faced significant losses. Jindal Stainless led the decline with a drop of 5.33 per cent, followed by NMDC which fell by 3.17 per cent, Hindustan Corp down by 3.10 per cent, and Welspun Corp slipping by 2.71 per cent. The auto sector also experienced losses, with Bharat Forge falling by 2.48 per cent, Ashok Leyland by 2.03 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.95 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) by 1.65 per cent, and BOSCH by 1.22 per cent.

On the other hand, some stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw notable gains. Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer, rising by 3.99 per cent. HCL Tech followed with a 3.04 per cent increase, Bajaj Finance with a 2.73 per cent rise, Hero Motocorp up by 2.12 per cent, and Bajaj Auto advancing by 1.57 per cent.

Among the top losers on the NSE, Hindalco declined 2.07 per cent, Tata Motors dropped 1.92 per cent, Dr Reddy’s fell 1.73 per cent, M&M slipped 1.38 per cent, and Eicher Motors decreased 1.30 per cent.

With the markets still open, investors are monitoring the evolving trends as the trading session progresses towards its conclusion.

