Markets to open flat, as all eyes on US Fed decision

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Indian markets are likely to open in a narrow range with a negative bias, amid mixed global cues. While the US stocks closed in the red overnight, most Asian stocks are ruling flat in early deal on Wednesday. SGX Nifty at 17,325 indicates Nifty futures is likely to open moderately down. Nifty December futures on Tuesday closed at 17,355.
Global markets continued to remain mixed as investors remains cautious about the economic risks posed by potentially reduced central bank support and the omicron Covid-19 variant.
Inflation worries, continuous FPI selling and falling rupee are keeping marketmen on the edge, said analysts.
According to Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest interest-rate decision on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England on Thursday. Global oil markets have returned to surplus and face an even bigger oversupply early next year as the omicron variant impedes international travel, as per the International Energy Agency.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said, “Markets consolidated in a range. Participants are maintaining a cautious stance ahead of the US Fed meeting outcome, which is scheduled on December 15 and we may see a similar trend on Wednesday as well. On the benchmark front, a decisive fall below 17,150 in Nifty would further fuel the negative bias. We reiterate our view to limit leveraged positions and maintain positions on both sides”.
The whole sale price inflation data for November has risen over 14 per cent and the WPI core inflation has came in at 12.2 per cent. “The rise in the WPI is primarily due to the high food, vegetables, and primary goods inflation. The fuel price inflation is likely to cool off due to a cut in excise duty. The rise in WPI is likely to have a further effect on industrials, but no impact on RBI policy as it has stated that economic recovery is the priority right now,” said DRE Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP.
The WPI print for Nov-21 clearly highlights the underlying inflationary pressures in the economy that is not apparent in the headline CPI print, said Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuite Ratings & Research.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...