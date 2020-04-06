Stocks

Markets to remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

All major financial markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex and debt segments will remain closed on Monday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

