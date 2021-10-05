Markets trade weak with negative bias; Nifty tests 17,650

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index heavyweights Infosys, ICICI Bank and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets.
After slumping to 59,127.04 in the opening session, the 30-share Sensex was trading 102.49 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 59,196.83. Similarly, the Nifty fell 28.60 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,662.65.
Bajaj Finserv was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and ICICI Bank.
On the other hand, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and HUL were among the gainers.
In the previous session, the 30-share index ended 533.74 points or 0.91 per cent higher at 59,299.32, and Nifty surged 159.20 points or 0.91 per cent to 17,691.25.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹860.50 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.
According to Binod Modi Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities do not look to be good as of now. A sharp rise in oil prices is a fresh overhang of Indian equities, which can essentially result in further hardening of inflation and adversely impact the government's fiscal math.
US stocks ended sharply lower with all three key indices contracting around 1-2 per cent in the overnight session mainly led by intensified concerns about prolonged inflationary pressure on rising oil prices, he noted.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Tokyo were trading with heavy losses, while Hong Kong was positive in mid-session deals. Shanghai was closed for the holidays.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.37 per cent to USD 81.56 per barrel.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...