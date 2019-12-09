Maruti gains 2% on production hike in Nov

Maruti stock gained 2 per cent in initial trade today after the automobile company has said it has raised its production numbers in November.

At 9.45 am, Maruti stock was up 2% to Rs 7,025 on the NSE. Volumes traded in the counter were to the extent of 2.35 lakh shares on the exchange.

Maruti Suzuki India, in its release stated that it has increased its production in November by 4.33 per cent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand.

India's largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) also has to plans increase the prices of its products across models from January 2020.

The company produced a total of 1,41,834 units in November as against 1,35,946 units in the year-ago month, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Passenger vehicles’ production last month stood at 1,39,084 units as against 1,34,149 units in November 2018, an increase of 3.67 per cent, it added.