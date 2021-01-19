Stocks

Maruti shares gain over 2 per cent on price hike move

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 19, 2021 Published on January 19, 2021

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday gained more than 2 per cent after the firm increased the prices of select models by up to ₹34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The stock jumped 2.24 per cent to ₹ 7,990 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 2 per cent to ₹ 7,990.30.

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has increased the prices of select models by up to ₹ 34,000 to offset adverse impact of rising input costs.

The company is increasing the prices owing to an increase in various input costs... The new prices are with effect from January 18, 2021, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 34,000 (ex-showroom-Delhi), it added.

Published on January 19, 2021
stocks and shares
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
