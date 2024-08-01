August 01, 2024 10:17

MSIL’s 1QFY25 operating performance was ahead of estimates as it was able to post margin improvement QoQ despite lower volumes and higher discounts. Margin improvement was driven by lower input cost, favorable currency benefit and higher other operating income. We have marginally tweaked our estimates. We expect MSIL to continue to outperform industry growth over FY25-26E.

Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR15,160 (premised on 26x Jun’26E EPS).