MAS Financial files for Rs 550-cr IPO

Ahmedabad-based NBFC MAS Financial Services Ltd has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for a Rs 550-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares of Rs 307.4 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 242.6 crore, according to data available on SEBI website.

On Sunday, sources close to the development told BusinessLine that the company was slated to file initial papers with market regulator this week.

The company is also considering a pre-IPO placement of up to 41,00,000 shares for up to Rs 135 crore. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the size of the fresh Issue will be reduced to that extent, it added.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager to the issue and Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

