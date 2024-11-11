Digital engineering firm Mastek has secured a spot in Information Services Group’s (ISG) Booming 15 category for the third quarter of 2024, maintaining its consecutive quarterly presence in the rankings. The company earned this recognition in the global, Americas, and EMEA markets based on its contract wins over the past 12 months.

The shares of Mastek Limited were trading at ₹2,964.40 up by ₹43.75 or 1.50 per cent on the NSE today at 2.36 pm.

The achievement comes as Mastek expands its AI capabilities, recently launching iConnix, a GenAI portfolio featuring over 120 AI assets and 4 AI platforms. The company, which serves industries including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and financial services across 40 countries, has been focusing on cloud transformation and digital engineering services.

Mastek CEO Umang Nahata emphasized the company’s commitment to growth in the Americas and EMEA markets through strategic partnerships. With 5,000+ employees, Mastek maintains partnerships with major technology providers including Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, and Snowflake.

The ISG Index, which provides quarterly reviews of sourcing industry trends, categorizes service providers based on revenue brackets, with the Booming 15 representing companies generating less than $1 billion in revenue.