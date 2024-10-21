Digital engineering firm Mastek Limited announced today a strategic partnership with healthcare AI company Innovaccer to enhance value-based care delivery and patient experience. The collaboration combines Mastek’s digital engineering expertise with Innovaccer’s AI-powered Health Experience Platform.

The shares of Mastek Limited were trading at ₹2,866.60 down by ₹151 or 5 per cent in the NSE today at 1.15 pm.

The partnership will integrate Innovaccer’s healthcare data unification capabilities with Master’s Healthcloud services, enabling healthcare organizations to access predictive insights from various sources, including electronic health records and CRM systems.

The joint offering includes an AI-powered healthcare platform, data integration services for interoperability, population health management tools, and risk adjustment solutions. These services aim to help healthcare providers improve clinical outcomes while managing costs.

Raman Sapra, President and chief Growth Officer at Mastek, emphasized the partnership’s goal to simplify the complex healthcare landscape and improve patient care delivery. Innovaccer’s CEO, Abhinav Shashank, noted that their platform currently serves over 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US and has unified health records for more than 54 million people.

Mastek, which operates in 40 countries, including the UK, US, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, recently launched its GenAI portfolio iConniX with over 120 AI assets. The company employs 5,000 people and serves medium-sized businesses and Fortune 1000 clients.