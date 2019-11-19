Mauria Udyog to list on NSE

Mauria Udyog, listed on the BSE, has filed an application for listing on the NSE. After receiving the necessary approvals, the company’s share, which is trading at ₹331 on the BSE, will be listed on the NSE. The company is a leading exporter and manufacturer of welded steel LPG and propane cylinders, LPG valves, pressure regulators and LPG accessories. It recently received trial export orders for supply of propane cylinders to the US market. The company expects order of one million cylinders from the US market as the potential is very high.