Max Healthcare raises ₹ 1,200 via QIP

Max Healthcare Institute (MHC), the country’s second largest private hospital chain operator by revenue, said on Wednesday that it has raised ₹ 1,200 crore ($165 million) through qualified institutional placement (QIP). MHC has issued 6,14,12,482 fresh equity shares of ₹10 each at a price of ₹195.4 per equity share. The QIP opened on March 4 and closed on March 9. The Issue saw keen interest from global and domestic investors, including international and domestic mutual funds, insurance companies and other investors. Our Bureau