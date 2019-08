Shares of Max Ventures and Industries Ltd jumped as much as 15.6 per cent to Rs 44.8, their biggest intra-day per cent gain since December 14, 2018.

The company, which primarily operates in the manufacturing and real estate areas, posted June-quarter profit of Rs 24.18 crore ($3.43 mln) against a loss of Rs 8 crore in the previous year.

The company's revenue more than doubled to Rs 426 crore. Up to last close, the stock was down 27.2 per cent this year ($1 = 70.5350 rupees).