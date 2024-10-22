Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd tumbled by 10% from their previous close of ₹4,665.65 on BSE today. As of 3:05 PM, the stock saw a high of ₹4,697.70 and low of ₹4,118.35 and was trading at ₹4,172.65.
The board of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are slated to announce interim dividends and stock split of its equity shares on October 22 in a board meeting.
Recently, the company secured an order worth ₹121.67 crore from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO) to supply, install and commission Al based comprehensive infrasecure items at Gas Turbine Power Station in Uran (GTPS-Uran) and Koyna Generating Station Complex in Pophali (KGSC-Pophali) and annual maintenance of the items after one year.
