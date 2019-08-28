Stocks

MBL Infra: Eyes on fund-raising meeting

| Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

 

The board of MBL Infrastructures will meet on Thursday to approve a notice for the AGM, wherein it is also proposed to get shareholders’ nod for fund-raising plans.

The company may consider issue of securities (denominated in Indian rupee and/or foreign currencies) either by public issue or private placement (including QIP).

Meanwhile, it also said that it has ‘substantially’ completed the work (project cost ₹166.72 crore in JV) at Sonapur-Guwahati section in Assam.

