The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms surged ₹1,53,019.32 crore last week, with Bharti Airtel and IT majors Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainers, in line with a record rally in equities.

Reliance Industries continued to retain the title of the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,279.56 points or 1.57 per cent.

Rallying for the ninth straight session on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 231.16 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 82,365.77. During the day, it jumped 502.42 points or 0.61 per cent to hit a record intra-day peak of 82,637.03.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel soared ₹47,194.86 crore to ₹9,04,587.12 crore.

Infosys added ₹33,611.37 crore taking its valuation to ₹8,06,880.50 crore.

The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹31,784.9 crore to ₹16,46,899.17 crore and that of ICICI Bank surged ₹18,734.3 crore to ₹8,66,374.41 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed ₹13,396.42 crore to ₹20,43,107.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied ₹5,600.24 crore to ₹12,44,206.43 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI) went up by ₹2,340.25 crore to ₹6,73,390.88 crore and that of State Bank of India advanced ₹356.98 crore to ₹7,27,935.97 crore.

However, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever slumped ₹8,411.54 crore to ₹6,52,739.95 crore and that of ITC declined by ₹4,776.48 crore to ₹6,27,587.76 crore.