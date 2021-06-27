Mcap of 6 of top 10 firms soars over Rs 1.11 lakh cr; TCS, Infosys lead gainers

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Six of the 10 most valued companies added Rs 1,11,220.5 crore to their total market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys leading the gainers' chart.
While TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India saw gains in their market valuation, Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (mcap).
The mcap of TCS zoomed Rs 30,961.06 crore to Rs 12,50,538.30 crore, the most among the top-10 firms. Infosys added Rs 29,807.59 crore to its valuation which stood at Rs 6,70,915.93 crore last week.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 19,838.88 crore to Rs 8,36,426.69 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 14,234.76 crore to Rs 3,82,642.72 crore. ICICI Bank's valuation rose by Rs 12,775.99 crore to Rs 4,49,166.77 crore and that of HDFC by Rs 3,602.22 crore to Rs 4,52,778.40 crore.
In contrast, RIL market capitalisation declined by Rs 76,548.77 crore to Rs 13,34,009.02 crore. HUL's mcap diminished by Rs 7,424.7 crore to Rs 5,75,449.55 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank by Rs 5,084.82 crore to Rs 3,43,934.41 crore.
Bajaj Finance's mcap declined by Rs 763.55 crore to Rs 3,66,662.44 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 580.59 points or 1.10 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...