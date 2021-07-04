Mcap of eight of 10 most valued firms falls by Rs 65,176 crore

Eight of the 10 most valued firms witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 65,176.78 crore in the market valuation last week, mainly dragged down by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank.

Only Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) emerged as gainers from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of TCS dropped by Rs 20,400.27 crore to Rs 12,30,138.03 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 18,113.03 crore to reach Rs 8,18,313.66 crore.

The valuation of HDFC dipped Rs 5,837.3 crore to Rs 4,46,941.10 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 5,762.02 crore to Rs 4,43,404.75 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance Limited fell by Rs 4,614.48 crore to Rs 3,62,047.96 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) by Rs 3,748.34 crore to Rs 3,78,894.38 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped Rs 3,697.15 crore to Rs 3,40,237.26 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 3,004.19 crore to Rs 6,67,911.74 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of RIL zoomed Rs 15,785.21 crore to Rs 13,49,794.23 crore.

Also, HUL added Rs 9,245.63 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,84,695.18 crore.

In the 10 most valued firms chart, RIL was placed at the top followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE index declined by 440.37 points or 0.83 per cent